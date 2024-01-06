Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
European Golden Cross

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • Like their peers in the US, European stocks enjoyed quite a rally over the last two months of the year.
  • In early December the STOXX 600 broke out above the resistance of the summer highs, and while momentum has slowed in the last couple of weeks, earlier this week the index experienced a golden cross.
  • Contrary to conventional wisdom, golden crosses in the STOXX 600 have not necessarily been a precursor of better-than-average returns.

Like their peers in the US, European stocks enjoyed quite a rally over the last two months of the year.

In early December the STOXX 600 broke out above the resistance of the summer highs, and while momentum has

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

