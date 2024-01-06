Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Semrush Holdings: Plenty Of Positives But Currently Overpriced

Taylor Irwin profile picture
Taylor Irwin
482 Followers

Summary

  • Semrush is a founder-led online-visibility SaaS platform with multiple market tailwinds.
  • The company has reported marked customer and recurring revenue growth but has faced challenges with customer retention.
  • Despite a growing economic moat and margin expansion, Semrush has more to prove to justify its current valuation.
  • I rate SEMR shares a hold, but will revisit should shares drop below $10.

The Words SEO And SEM Formed By Wooden Blocks On A White Table

Devenorr/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Semrush Holdings (NYSE:SEMR) is uniquely positioned as an online-visibility software-as-a-service ('SaaS') platform and has grown recurring revenues meaningfully, despite its stock being nearly flat since IPO. The company is founder-led with high inside ownership, has exhibited network effects

This article was written by

Taylor Irwin profile picture
Taylor Irwin
482 Followers
Curated research on quality growth stocks with 10x potential. Passed CFA Level 3

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

a
auzadventure
Today, 1:27 AM
Comments (728)
Yes buy below $10
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SEMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.