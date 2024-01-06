Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marathon Digital Holdings: Overhyped And Overbought

Paul Gluck
Summary

  • Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset mining company focused on Bitcoin.
  • The company's stock price has soared due to the increased price of BTC, but it has yet to have a positive operating income.
  • The longevity and success of the company depend on mainstream adoption of BTC, making it a risky investment.
  • BTC ETF approvals could temporarily send the price soaring.
  • MARA has experienced share dilution and has high volatility.

Cryptocurrency market, financial data and candlesticks, internet banking

ismagilov

Investment Thesis

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is a digital asset mining and technology company that focuses on the generation of digital assets and cryptocurrencies, most namely Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Although headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company conducts

This article was written by

Paul Gluck
Upperclassman studying Financial Economics at Binghamton University

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide personal investment advice and I am not a qualified licensed investment advisor. I am an amateur investor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

T
TheeSoluution
Today, 3:01 AM
Comments (1.08K)
Couldn't Disagree with this more,I think we will see ETF's approved as early as next week which I feel is gonna drive a frenzy for investors wanting in on Bitcoin,take a look at the Gold ETF chart after it started, Monster move...also you might want to look at the their PR with the huge ramp up they had in production ect the other day....alI I see coming makes me as Bullish as ever
JMHO
