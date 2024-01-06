Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Market Leadership: A Broader Story In The Making

Summary

  • While the ‘Magnificent 7’ accounted for the majority of the S&P 500 gains in 2023, this narrow performance concentration is finally showing signs of broadening out.
  • The so-called “Magnificent 7” accounted for most of the S&P 500 gains in 2023, recording an outstanding total return of 107% last year.
  • With the market less concerned about recession, investors may no longer need to seek out the balance sheet strength of the Magnificent 7 and can instead begin to consider the cyclicality of small-cap stocks.

business, finance and economy with chart

filmfoto

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

While the ‘Magnificent 7’ accounted for the majority of the S&P 500 gains in 2023, this narrow performance concentration is finally showing signs of broadening out.

Since 10-year U.S. Treasury yields peaked in

The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

