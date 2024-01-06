Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Financial Cycle Behavior Is Consistent

Jan. 06, 2024 2:15 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IWL, JHML, ILCB, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SPDN, SQQQ, SRTY, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, EWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA3 Comments
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.43K Followers

Summary

  • In June 1999, the US Fed began an 11-month rate hiking cycle that took the overnight rate from 4.75 to 6.5% by May 2000.
  • The stock market did not bottom until September 2002, when the S&P reached 688 – 54% below its March 2000 top.
  • Canada did not experience an official recession in the 2000-02 cycle, yet the TSX Composite followed US markets in lockstep, falling 52% from August 2000 to October 2002.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

In June 1999, the US Fed began an 11-month rate hiking cycle that took the overnight rate from 4.75 to 6.5% by May 2000.

Amid tech-mania-inspired irrational exuberance, the S&P 500 hit 1527 by March 2000, sold off into the

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.43K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

J
JonathanSeagull
Today, 2:36 AM
Comments (1.56K)
Very useful historical reference point. Two months before pivot was equity market top.
J
Jhadj
Today, 2:25 AM
Comments (36)
Next time you could also post a picture timeline for reading ease
J
Jhadj
Today, 2:18 AM
Comments (36)
Good post, I would have expected you to make some predictions for 2024 and the market...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.