New Year, New Jobs

MV Financial
  • The first week of 2024 served up a bevy of data about the health of the US labor market. The main takeaway is that there are still jobs aplenty in our economy.
  • The December report published on Friday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed 216,000 payroll additions last month, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7 percent.
  • Hourly wages rose by 0.4 percent, which is more than the 0.1 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index last month.

The first week of 2024 served up a bevy of data about the health of the US labor market. The main takeaway is that there are still jobs aplenty in our economy, nearly two years into the most dramatic monetary

MV Financial
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

