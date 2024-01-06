Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fiscal And Monetary Divergence

Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This article discusses the divergence between U.S. fiscal policy and U.S. monetary policy and its impact on different parts of the economy.
  • A highlight of the major differences between the United States, Europe, and China in terms of their policies.
  • How liquidity conditions affect both financial markets and the real economy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

United States Treasury Department

Douglas Rissing

This article discusses the big divergence between U.S. fiscal policy and U.S. monetary policy over the past year, and how that impacts various parts of the economy differently.

It also takes a look at how the United States, Europe, and

I share model portfolios and exclusive analysis on Stock Waves. Members receive exclusive ideas, technical charts, and commentary from three analysts. The goal is to find opportunities where the fundamentals are solid and the technicals suggest a timing signal. We're looking for the best of both worlds, high-probability investing where fundamentals and technicals align. 

Start a free trial here.


This article was written by

Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
45.48K Followers

Lyn Alden has a background in engineering and engineering management, and since 2016 has provided research with a systems engineering focus into macroeconomics, energy markets, stock opportunities, and digital assets.

She serves as the fundamental analysis contributor to the investing group Stock Waves, which seeks to find market opportunities where the fundamentals and technicals align. Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
EEM--
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.