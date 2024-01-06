Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Digital Realty Trust: Profit From The AI Revolution And Get Paid Nearly 4%

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.27K Followers

Summary

  • Digital Realty Trust offers unique growth prospects related to the supply-demand dynamics of the data center market.
  • The trust is well-managed and offers a 4% dividend yield, making it suitable for long-term passive income portfolios.
  • The trust's international expansion drive and aggressive growth through acquisitions make it a solid investment in the data center market.

Reit"s concept is shown by businessman

8vFanI

The stock price of data center real estate investment trust Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has soared since June, together with the broader market.

Despite the high price tag that comes with investing in Digital Realty Trust, I think

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.27K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DLR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DLR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.