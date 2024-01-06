8vFanI

The stock price of data center real estate investment trust Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has soared since June, together with the broader market.

Despite the high price tag that comes with investing in Digital Realty Trust, I think that the real estate investment trust offers passive income investors unique prospects for growth that are related to the supply-demand dynamics of the data center market. Digital Realty Trust is a well-managed and growing trust that enhances its international profile through investments overseas.

Digital Realty Trust presently offers investors a 4% dividend yield, and the real estate investment trust is suited to be a long-term core holding in a passive income portfolio.

My Rating History

I invested in Digital Realty Trust years ago, and I am quite satisfied with the speed of dividend growth that the real estate investment trust achieved.

A key value proposition for me in the past was the trust’s robust funds from operations growth. The trust has managed to grow at a quick pace since late 2022 and offers passive income investors protection against a possible recession.

Why Digital Realty Trust Is A Solid Investment During Good And Bad Times

Data center REITs have very favorable supply-demand dynamics. Building a data center is expensive and costs hundreds of millions of dollars, which serves to create a high barrier to entry, a barrier that Digital Realty Trust can exploit through raising rents and scaling its real footprint.

Furthermore, data centers are situated at the heart of the IT revolution and with the advent of artificial intelligent, the need for processing and computing power is set to rise exponentially in the coming years. This, of course, this creates a favorable backdrop for investing in a broadly positioned data center REIT like Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust is also poised to profit from the accelerating adoption of generative artificial intelligence, which Bloomberg projects will lead to sustained growth for the AI industry.

Generative AI sales are anticipated to surge 10x between 2023 and 2032, based on Bloomberg estimates, and since computing-intensive AI applications are also raising the need for more powerful data centers, I think that DLR is a solid long-term investment in the data center market. Clearly, the underlying innovation trends favor an investment in the trust.

I also think that the dependence on data centers makes DLR a recession-proof investment as computer technology, IT and artificial intelligence are long-term investment themes.

Generative AI Revenue (Bloomberg)

Digital Realty Trust is a leading global data center REIT with more than 5,000 customers that include the most regarded names in the technology/IT industry. The trust is present in 54 metros, including the largest cities in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa and Australia. The U.S. accounts for about 50% of sales compared to 24% for Europe, and these two geographic regions are most probably going to remain the trust’s largest revenue sources in the future also.

Nonetheless, Digital Realty Trust is not resting on its laurels and growing in regions other than its core markets. I think that the international expansion drive is a key reason to own the trust.

Leading Global Data Center REIT (Digital Realty Trust)

The data center REIT has grown aggressively through acquisitions in the last couple of years, and Digital Realty Trust now owns more than 300 data centers that are spread out all over the world. The company’s tenants are blue chip companies including Meta Platforms, IBM, Oracle, Comcast, and AT&T.

Number Of Data Centers (Digital Realty Trust)

Solid FFO, Dividend Growth, Passive Income Investors Are Set To See Their Yield Rise Moving Forward

Robust and consistent demand for data center solutions and the reliance on investment-grade customers is making Digital Realty Trust a relative low-risk bet on funds from operations and dividend growth.

Digital Realty Trust has grown its dividend pay-out at a compound annual growth rate of 10% since 2005 which is the primary reason, in my view, why Digital Realty Trust is selling at a high funds from operations multiple.

Presently, Digital Realty Trust’s stock pays a 3.6% yield. With that being said, though, if the real estate investment trust continues to grow its dividend at 10% annually, the dividend yield for passive income investors could effectively rise from 3.6% today to 5.8% in five years’ time. Of course, this growth in yield cannot be guaranteed, and the trust may decide to slow its dividend growth moving forward.

Cash Dividend (Digital Realty Trust)

Digital Realty Trust’s dividend as such as been consistently covered by its adjusted funds from operations. Digital Realty Trust earned $5.84 per share in AFFO since 4Q-22 (twelve months period) and distributed $4.88 per share in dividends, leading us to a LTM dividend pay-out ratio of 84%.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

FFO Guidance And Multiple

Digital Realty Trust sees $6.58-6.62 per share in core funds from operations this year (based on October 2023 guidance) which, using a stock price of $135.23 equates to a 20.5x funds from operations multiple. Digital Trust Realty, thus, is not a cheap income investment.

However, as I tried to articulate above, the rather high funds from operations multiple is the reflection of Digital Realty Trust sporting a 10% compound annual growth rate between 2005 and 2022 which means that passive income investors are looking at substantial income growth potential in the future as well.

Why The Investment Thesis May Be Misguided

Non-data center REITs may smell an opportunity to invest into data center real estate and gain a foothold in the market, which could cut into Digital Realty Trust’s growth.

Furthermore, the bigger Digital Realty Trust gets, the harder it is to produce any kind of meaningful growth and the trust may be forced to look for (expensive) acquisitions to acquire new real estate. A slowdown in the dividend growth rate may also obviously be a risk for passive income investors.

My Conclusion

Digital Realty Trust is a rapidly growing data center REIT that is spending a lot of money to grow overseas. This will reduce the trust’s reliance on the U.S. home market while creating new growth opportunities abroad.

The data center industry itself is operating in a growth industry and might benefit from growing demand for high-capacity data centers to accommodate to new innovations in artificial intelligence. Thus, I see Digital Realty Trust as a long-term growth investment with considerable exposure to new themes such as generative AI.

Obviously, Digital Realty Trust is capable of growing its dividend very quickly while maintaining moderate pay-out metrics, which for me is yet another reason to give the data center real estate investment trust a shot.

Presently, the stock pays a 3.6% stock yield, which isn’t too great, but consistent growth in the regular dividend could make an investment in Digital Realty Trust very much worthwhile in the long run.