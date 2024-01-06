Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer: Paying Too Much To Boost Revenues

Jan. 06, 2024 5:10 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA StockSGEN, XPH4 Comments
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • Pfizer has generally paid high prices for M&A, above industry norms (20x vs 10x EV/Revenue deal multiples).
  • Oncology has been a lagging business for Pfizer despite being a hot growth area (1.5% 3-yr CAGR for Oncology vs 4.5% 3-yr CAGR for non-COVID related revenues).
  • Seagen may boost Oncology sales but the price paid is hefty (22.7x EV/Revenue, implied ~15x PE; 44% premium to sectoral 1-yr fwd PEs).
  • Management's execution record has been patchy; multiple guidance cuts and margin misses in FY23 due to overestimations of COVID-related sales.
  • Pfizer is relatively more expensive vs its peers (19.9x 1-yr fwd PE vs 14.5x 1-yr fwd PE of peers), reducing the margin of safety for buys.

Businesswoman handshake and business people. Successful business concept.

nathaphat

Thesis

I was initially interested in buying Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) but after deeper research, I got more and more reluctant to pull the trigger. So I am rating it a 'Neutral/Hold' for now. Here's my narrative for Pfizer:

  1. Pfizer needs

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
2.17K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

r
rockjcp
Today, 5:54 AM
Comments (8.44K)
PFE pipeline undervalued and SGEN was a steal.
J
Jry295
Today, 5:26 AM
Comments (433)
Article is nicely written and may apply to the short term. However, I saw no "thesis" about the strong (very strong) product pipeline that Pfizer has. New drugs and vaccines for diabetes, tumors, respitory issues and much more.
To me it would be time to buy, as I see this stock doubling in a couple years.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 5:35 AM
Comments (1.06K)
@Jry295 Thanks for reading. I didn't focus so much on the pipeline as other authors seem to have covered it. I wanted to show my variant perception about the risks and doubts on management's capital allocation.

Value addition from a promising pipeline can be easily undone if they make mistakes on large >$40bn acquisitions that take 15 years to breakeven. And the risk is elevated if management is liable to do more of these risky deals. Of course, maybe management can defy my expectations and make a big success of these purchases. But I believe the risk of it failing is high.
J
Jry295
Today, 6:10 AM
Comments (433)
@Hunting Alpha Sounds OK, but I am looking at it from a long term investing route. A drug company pipeline is its success factor, its probably the key item Wall Street looks at for growth. To me the Pfizer pipeline is great. Pfizer rightfully dropped after it benefited from its Covid work, but now seems to have numerous replacements for years of growth.
I get your comment and time (as always will tell) but I will act on "buy low and sell high" investment theory.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.