PBDC: 'Keeping It Simple' With Our BDC Investments

Jan. 06, 2024 6:04 AM ETPutnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC)BIZD
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BDCs are one of our favorite vehicles for investing in the credit asset class.
  • But there are so many good ones to choose from; takes a lot of monitoring and due diligence.
  • Glad to see the still relatively new, actively-managed Putnam BDC ETF doing well; beating the much larger ETF BIZD, which is more or an index approach.
  • I like them both, and expect to utilize both of them in an effort to simplify and streamline my BDC investing.

American Dollar Under Paper Cut Out Bar Graph

anilakkus

Keeping It Simple..........With BDCs

One of our favorite asset classes over the past year or so has been, and continues to be, credit. Lots of reasons for this, as discussed here and also here.

This article was written by

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
14.96K Followers

Steven Bavaria has 50 years of international banking and credit, journalism, and investing experience. A graduate of Georgetown University and New England School of Law, he was an executive at Bank of Boston and Standard & Poor's. His Income Factory® philosophy, outlined in his book “The Income Factory”, is designed to maximize cash income with peace of mind in all market environments.

Steven's Inside the Income Factory investing service lets hundreds of members learn and implement an Income Factory strategy alongside him. The Income Factory creates its own growth by reinvesting and compounding the "river of cash" generated by its high-yielding portfolio.  That income continues to grow through all sorts of markets - up, down, or sideways. Other features include a chat room, model portfolios, and ongoing insights into Steven's personal portfolio and his view of current economic and market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBDC, BIZD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

PERSONAL DISCLAIMER: My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

