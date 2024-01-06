Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualcomm: Why I Expect The Stock To Be A Big Winner In 2024

Jan. 06, 2024 6:07 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stock
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.3K Followers

Summary

  • Qualcomm is poised to capture emerging growth in 2024, as the first AI use-cases are coming to Edge computing.
  • As another growth driver, Qualcomm's automotive continues to leverage the structural tailwind coming from smart mobility.
  • I view Qualcomm's EV multiple of <13x 2024 EBIT as a clear buying opportunity.
  • On the backdrop of both valuation upside and accelerating commercial momentum, I upgrade QCOM shares to a "Strong Buy" rating with a $174 target price.

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES

Justin Sullivan

I expect Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to be a big winner in 2024, as the company is exceptionally well-positioned to capture emerging growth in AI-powered application in Edge computing. In fact, Qualcomm's management anticipates that first use-cases of device-powered AI applications (e.g., on smartphones), may

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.3K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QCOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QCOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QCOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.