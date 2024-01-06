Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: What I Expect In 2024

Jan. 06, 2024 6:28 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stock3 Comments
Summary

  • The new calendar year will be a major transition year for PayPal, characterized by the company's new management team seeking to earn street credibility.
  • In 2024, I expect management to address a contracting user base while pushing for growth outside the company's core ecommerce payment business.
  • Analysts project an 8.6% YoY increase in PayPal's sales and a 12.5% YoY jump in earnings per share for 2024, which I see as reasonable.
  • I project that 10x EPS should be the lower end of the possible trading spectrum, meaning that the opportunity skew for PYPL should be on the upside.

:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

2023 was a very disappointing year for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) investors, with PYPL shares down 18% for the year, compared to a gain of 25% for the S&P 500 (SP500), while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) returned about 50%.

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Ramon Serrano Bejar profile picture
Ramon Serrano Bejar
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (853)
In my opinion, as an investor, if PYPL really wants to obtain outstanding results, it should invite the CEO of META or some other key META executive to join its Board of Directors with the purpose of adapting some of the latter company's strategies. Or even, if the PYPL Board of Directors should evaluate signing a strategic agreement with META to benefit both companies, this would be a win-win agreement for both. Mr. Market would reward PYPL and META in the short and medium term.
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 7:01 AM
Comments (20.56K)
I think FedNow’s extremely rapid pace of growth is going to eat a big chunk of $PYPL
marketshare and TAM.
B
BobDub
Today, 6:34 AM
Comments (88)
Good article - still I hope a better result than $88 on the king term - full regret not selling at the ATH. You might want to correct the mistype: Unbanded checkout (Braintree)
