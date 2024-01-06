Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer: 50% Down From The Highs, Generous Dividend, And Robust Balance Sheet

Jan. 06, 2024 6:54 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) StockPFE:CA2 Comments
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • Big pharma is one of the laggards and now rotational targets headed into 2024.
  • Pfizer is one of the worst performers of the group, but also one of the oldest and most mature of the peer group.
  • If the revenue projections over the next 6 years hold water, this will be one of the better deals of the next decade.
  • A strong balance sheet and diverse portfolio of products should help Pfizer pivot much easier than a concentrated Covid-19 vaccine producer like Moderna.

Woman at Pharmacy Shopping for Medicine

PixelsEffect

A logical pick cut in half

There haven't been many, if any drawdowns of this caliber to grab Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) -50% off highs. The company is down for good reason, investment in the Covid Vaccine solutions has left the company

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.78K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE, AMGN, MRK, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

hugh74jones profile picture
hugh74jones
Today, 7:06 AM
Comments (629)
No doubt about it ----PFE is one of the few*** dividend stocks still out there, that has had negative news such as covid, and EPS revisions, discounted again and again. Points in article validate, the greater risks with PFE are not taking a position in it ---rather than further serious declines.
(***) also, check out BTI for your income stock portfolio.
M
Moggbomber
Today, 7:03 AM
Comments (54)
Picked up a few more shares yesterday as a part of my DCA. Thanks for the article!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.