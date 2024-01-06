Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: The Nightmare Scenario Still Offers Strong Upside

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of Medical Properties Trust plunged 29% after management announced actions to recapture value from their largest tenant, Steward Health Care.
  • The market overreacted to the news, leading me to more than double my position in the company, expecting a short-term upside upon a partial recovery.
  • Steward's financial struggles and potential bankruptcy pose risks, but even in a worst-case scenario, Medical Properties Trust still has significant value.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Doctors and nurses working at the hospital

Hispanolistic

The market can get truly absurd from time to time. Instead of being this efficient machine that many believe it to be, it can create scenarios that logically do not make sense. A great example of this can be seen by

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
29.68K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (3.72K)
I’ve followed this one for a longtime and a dividend cut is a certainty.. way over leveraged..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.