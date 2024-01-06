Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2024 IPO Market Starts Off With $2B Additions To The Pipeline

Jan. 06, 2024
Summary

  • While the calendar was quiet this past week, six IPOs joined the pipeline, two of which we estimate could raise $1 billion or more.
  • Three biotechs filed to raise $100 million.
  • Smith Douglas Homes is scheduled to go public in the week ahead in what could be the year’s first US IPO.

Weekly Recap

While the calendar was quiet this past week, six IPOs joined the pipeline, two of which we estimate could raise $1 billion or more.

Sports equipment and apparel maker Amer Sports (AS) filed

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

