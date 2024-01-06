Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Moat Stocks' Reign Over The S&P 500 Continues

Jan. 06, 2024 11:45 AM ETSP500, SPX, MOAT, WSM, BURL, LAD, KMX, AN, LEA, SMOT
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • Moat stocks once again dominated the S&P 500 in 2023.
  • The Federal Reserve helped fuel much of this upward move with a dovish policy pivot during their last meeting of the year.
  • The performance of the Moat Index is particularly notable this year, as it came amid a top-heavy market.
  • The Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index outpaced the broad mid-cap benchmark but lagged pure small caps.

Bull Market Concept Neon S&P 500 Stock Market Sign with Green Up Arrow

asbe

Moat stocks once again dominated the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) in 2023, as the Moat Index surged 32.41% versus the S&P 500’s 26.3% gain in 2023.

U.S. equity markets ended 2023 on a high note in December with a

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.65K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
MOAT--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
WSM--
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
BURL--
Burlington Stores, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.