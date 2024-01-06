Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

APAC Economic Outlook For 2024 Remains Bright

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • After rapid expansion in 2023, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be the fastest growing region of the world economy in 2024.
  • Some improvement in East Asian exports will also support economic expansion.
  • The APAC tourism industry is expected to continue to recover during 2024, as international tourism flows normalize to pre-pandemic levels in many countries.

Hand holding virtual world with copy space and blue bokeh background for technology information and transformation concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

APAC GDP growth expected to remain strong

Economic growth in the APAC region strengthened in 2023, reaching an estimated pace of 4.5% year-over-year (y/y), significantly higher compared with GDP growth of 3.3% in 2022. An important factor supporting the upturn in growth momentum

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.98K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPP--
iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF
GMF--
SPDR® S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
AIA--
iShares Asia 50 ETF
FPA--
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
AAXJ--
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.