Boeing: A New Explosive MAX And Stock Crisis?

Jan. 06, 2024 9:51 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) StockALK, SPR, UAL13 Comments
Summary

  • A new Boeing 737 MAX 9 experienced explosive decompression during a flight, raising concerns about manufacturing issues.
  • Alaska Airlines has grounded all of its 65 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes for maintenance and safety inspections.
  • The investigation will likely focus on the deactivated mid-rear door, potentially limiting the scope and impact.
Boeing 737-7 MAX, N7201S. Farnborough International Airshow, July 16, 2018

Wirestock

On Friday, I published a report discussing the prospects for Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a cash flow perspective and concluded that the main cash flow drivers at Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes division hinged on the Boeing 737 MAX as well

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, SPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

M
MichealG
Today, 2:07 AM
Comments (446)
That's alright, as long as we export War, BA and the military industrial complex ia doing fine.
Margus profile picture
Margus
Today, 2:01 AM
Comments (84)
The Max plane has killed already a lot of people and will continue to do so. Boeings quality management as we know is something you would not want even on the cheapest electrical appliance in your home. The plane is and has been flawed from the beginning. They rushed it out to compete with Airbus. The Netflix documentary explained it all well.
Trade In Mexico profile picture
Trade In Mexico
Today, 1:46 AM
Comments (2.67K)
Author thinks we "might" see a price reaction in Monday's trading session LOL
C
Craig Dupler
Today, 12:01 AM
Comments (167)
These problems are directly the fault of greed and hype by the investment community. The analysts and shareholders have been cheering on the decapitalization of the company for 20 years, while pretending it wasn't happening. You all got drunk on the money flowing out of the company as it was losing its culture and talent. You stopped paying attention to real earnings and started pretending that free cash flow in the face of losses was somehow a good thing. You pretended that departing from GAAP was justified after it was clear that the 787 accounting block was a fake asset, and not being burned down in a way that could even remotely justify it. I don't know how you folks sleep at night.
never listen to permabulls profile picture
never listen to permabulls
Today, 1:42 AM
Comments (292)
@Craig Dupler Competent management wouldn't care in the slightest about the investment community's wishes, always prioritizing the company's development and reputation first. There's only one sure name who turned Boeing into a hot mess - James McNerney. While Boeing planes are falling apart around the world, he just happily plays golf on his retirement with Randall Stephenson. After another incident, the investment community is simply shrugging its shoulders and muttering among itself that this time the bottom is truly near, and next year a renaissance will definitely occur.
s
seekerofvalue
Yesterday, 11:56 PM
Comments (399)
Thanks for quickly publishing an article in response to the incident. I'm long BA.
Edouard from Holland profile picture
Edouard from Holland
Yesterday, 10:55 PM
Comments (30)
Maybe you wonder what the CEO did about quality control. I wonder what you know about the quality control at Boeing.
The CEO is hopefully not your only source at Boeing.
m
montauk77
Yesterday, 10:45 PM
Comments (293)
Have to fire David Calhoun??????? Need new blood???
bengalesq profile picture
bengalesq
Yesterday, 10:00 PM
Comments (2.45K)
yup. Downward pressure near term fo sho. It aint good news - especially given their history. Nobody gonna forget that anytime soon.
B
BuyCheap
Yesterday, 10:51 PM
Comments (408)
@bengalesq Last 30 days He wrote three articles BUY BA... Be careful guys.. I think he is a fraud...
b
benet1800
Yesterday, 11:30 PM
Comments (1.37K)
@BuyCheap his buy recommendations cannot anticipate an incident like this. Let’s get real.
k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 11:50 PM
Comments (11.83K)
@BuyCheap lmao. A fraud? You can’t be serious. Have you seen the backlog. Lots of profit still there. Obvious quality has to be there too, but each investor will need to evaluate the risk.

Also with price movement from under $200 to over $250 there must have been thousands of other frauds that moved this higher. Right?
D
Debrajones1gmail.com
Yesterday, 9:57 PM
Comments (5)
Glad I divested this week. I have lost faith with management completely. They need an engineer as COO.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

