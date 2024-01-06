Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Products Partners Has A Huge Runway In The Permian Basin

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
743 Followers

Summary

  • Enterprise Products offers unitholders a very appealing 7.50% dividend yield on top of unit buybacks.
  • The company has added capacity to its operations and has $6.8b in growth capital projects planned in the Permian Basin through 2026.
  • Despite a decline in revenue, Enterprise Products has maintained operating margins and DCF.

Alaskan oil pipeline in the north slope region of alaska

kyletperry

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has laid out a significant growth trajectory in the Permian Basin as they bring online their new gathering and processing systems in the Midland and Delaware Basins. Though the near-term outlook for the hydrocarbons

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
743 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

n
nyle alexla
Today, 1:07 AM
Comments (836)
Epd is fantastic investment.
J
John749
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (1.61K)
Congratulations Michael, you wrote an article naming some actual names showing you read current information versus the Usual Chart rehash in EPD articles. All the regulars that read SA will appreciate it. No phony risk profile.
I watched closely how our Board made forward thinking and planning combined with expert execution since 20 with admiration.
It was a master class in wealth building by delayed gratification.
I took it as an opportunity to do the same rapidly shifting assets to EPD we still Compounded all our MLP’S but the destination of taking Capital Gains was EPD. Part of our move to now 99.98% Return of Capital holdings. Very nice at Tax Time
The willingness to slow distribution growth to build Real Assets and get to self funding at just the right moment showed they truly understand Real World versus “Market Success “ fit my personal experience to a T.
The early part of 23 our allocation was weighted to booking ET 10.5% return but when EPD dipped we shifted back to EPD.
For all of us fortunately EPD will remain undervalued so Compounding will be great in 24.
23 was very good; can’t wait to see our Distribution increase this month.
By the way any guess what new Assets we are about to Buy with new borrowing.
Thanks For a good Article
John
r
rcray
Yesterday, 11:01 PM
Comments (1.35K)
Many people believe the Permian is about to hit peak production and then start rolling over.
Saries profile picture
Saries
Yesterday, 11:31 PM
Comments (3.56K)
@rcray I have heard that numerous times since fracking changed everything. Then, when the so called experts were convinced that depletion was too severe and peak oil would soon occur once the prime areas were dry. Funny thing is that the people, who are actually doing the work, keep figuring out enhancement techniques to improve output. One day, it will eventually happen but I would wait until the people who actually extract it, instead of the people who follow them.
r
rcray
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (1.35K)
@Saries The Eagle Ford, Haynesville and especially the Barnett (where fracking started) seem to have topped out. Drillers drilled their best prospects first in the Permian and new well results are below earlier wells. Production per lateral foot is less than previous results. Whatever your opinion declining production is certainly a risk factor to consider whern buying anything in the Permian.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.