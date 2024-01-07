Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JPMorgan Vs. Bank Of America Vs. Wells Fargo

Jan. 07, 2024 1:52 AM ETBAC, JPM, WFC
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Dominates: JPMorgan outshines with exceptional growth, an 85% undervaluation, and a compelling "strong buy" rating, projecting an annual return of 44.1% with a target of $545.20 by 2028.
  • Bank of America: A solid "buy" with a $39.41 fair price and a 20.6% projected annual return, BofA offers a reliable, albeit less aggressive, investment.
  • Wells Fargo: Also a "buy," Wells Fargo anticipates an 18.3% annual return, reaching $54.73, showcasing commendable growth in the banking landscape.
  • Strategic Insights: Ratings and targets stem from a detailed analysis, equipping investors with informed insights for strategic decision-making.
  • Navigating Trends: In a rapidly evolving banking industry, these conclusions serve as a concise guide, empowering investors to navigate changing landscapes confidently.

JP Morgan Chase Props Up Ailing Bear Stearns

Michael Nagle

Thesis

In this article, I will conduct a comparison among JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of America Corporation (BAC), and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). The valuation of the three largest

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1K Followers
I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JPM, BAC, WFC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC--
Bank of America Corporation
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
WFC--
Wells Fargo & Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.