6 Years Of Dead Money - Why Comcast May Be Significantly Undervalued

Jan. 07, 2024 2:31 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock9 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite historical success, Comcast struggles to showcase its true worth, trading at a significant discount since 2021.
  • Comcast's diverse portfolio, including broadband, wireless, business services, and streaming (Peacock), presents a compelling investment opportunity.
  • Peacock's robust cash flow, coupled with an 8.0% 2024E free cash flow yield, positions Comcast for strong long-term shareholder value.
Comcast"s Xfinity Mobile Service Introduces New 5G Unlimited Data Options

Jeff Fusco

Introduction

7.5%.

That's how much Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares have risen since January 2018. This performance is horrible, as investors in the S&P 500 made 75% during this period, with lower risks.

After all, a well-diversified basket of 500 stocks almost

Comments (9)

PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 5:23 AM
Comments (3.23K)
I never had and I'm not planning to start now ... with the tendency to buy stocks that are year over year over year dead money. One thing is a small company just starting. Other thing is a decades old company that takes decades for a turnaround story.
The worship of $VZ, $T, $CMCSA, $WBA and whatnot, should be a case study.
So many value and deep value stocks out there with fairly good fundamentals that keep giving back value to shareholders.
I would not touch this stock with a ten foot pole ... any of the supra cited stocks to be fair. Dead money right there.
nicthu profile picture
nicthu
Today, 5:26 AM
Comments (480)
@PauloCostaSilva More shares for us wiser investors. 🤑
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 5:33 AM
Comments (3.23K)
@nicthu Be my guest. Such a big market of stocks that I am happy to leave shares I don't want for " wiser " investors ... but tell me, liking your own comments is part of the deal ( you just did that on your own comment ) ?! Ahahahah ... just kidding.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 5:36 AM
Comments (8.86K)
@PauloCostaSilva I own CMCSA but not the other three you name. Better growth rate and projected growth rate. A - S&P credit rating. Better fundamentals in other respects.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 3:54 AM
Comments (8.86K)
In complete agreement that CMCSA is deeply undervalued. I bought in at $30.64 in September 2022, so am up 40%, but I can't see why CMCSA isn't a $60 stock and believe it will get there eventually. My sense is we have to pass through the long transition from cable to streaming, and see where cable bottoms out, before CMCSA gets treated differently. As you say, though, there's much more to the business and in the meantime, the dividend is safe, reliable, and grows at a good clip.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:11 AM
Comments (11.14K)
@thirdcamper Thank you for your detailed thoughts. Have a great Sunday!
