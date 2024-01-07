Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • Higher interest rates and good work on lowering non-performing loan exposure have transformed Intesa Sanpaolo's profitability.
  • Management's goal to grow net income this year and next looks ambitious, though the replicating portfolio should continue to support net interest income.
  • Even relatively flat net income implies attractive shareholder returns potential, with management's 70% cash payout ratio implying a 10.5% yield before buybacks.

Intesa Sanpaolo bank ATM in Koper, Capodistria

Sergio Delle Vedove/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:ISNPY)(OTCPK:IITSF) has performed strongly since I first covered it in early 2022. The ADSs have returned almost 70% in that time, justifying the initial Buy rating

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

L
Lorenzo Marchetti
Today, 4:55 AM
Comments (84)
I sold intesa a few days ago. to me it is not a good moment to buy it again. I bought shares in the Italian stock exchange and the Italian companies have witnessed in 2023 a huge rally. I am of the opinion that this cannot go on in 2024, too much emotional hype.
Sharepro profile picture
Sharepro
Today, 4:39 AM
Comments (211)
I wonder why you don't own any shares.
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
Today, 6:15 AM
Comments (563)
@Sharepro I own too many European banks as is (all covered on SA). Any more and the men in white suits will come to take me away
G
GuyRien1
Today, 2:55 AM
Comments (6.25K)
This is a well put together article. But I bought ispny at $10 so I think it's fairly valued now if perhaps a little overvalue
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
Today, 6:13 AM
Comments (563)
@GuyRien1 Definitely a harder call now at 1x TBV than a year or two ago. Depends where EZ rates and through-the-cycle provisioning requirements ultimately land
