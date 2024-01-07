Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Two Harbors: A Mortgage REIT Recovery Play With A 13% Yield

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.17K Followers

Summary

  • Two Harbors stock is a potentially attractive investment opportunity in the mortgage REIT sector.
  • The Federal Reserve's decision to lower the federal fund rate in FY 2024 could benefit mortgage REITs by reducing interest expenses and reducing pressure on MBS values.
  • As a result, Two Harbors may see improved portfolio performance and return to book value growth.
  • Shares are trading at a 12% discount to book value and are cheaper than those of Annaly and AGNC.

Skyscrapers density in the City of London

Sebastien Mercier

In the last two months I bought into a number of mortgage REITs, including Annaly (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC) because the fundamentals in the sector are at the brink of improving. The Federal Reserve announced

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.17K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWO, NLY, AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 3:53 AM
Comments (1.63K)
I hope you're right. I own a small amount of TWO at a substantial loss but get 3.2% yield from my investment so I'm holding on.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TWO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TWO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TWO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.