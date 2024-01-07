Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avid Bioservices: Don't Miss The Bigger Picture

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
246 Followers

Summary

  • Avid Bioservices has invested heavily in building new facilities, causing lower margins and negative free cash flow.
  • The company's recent expansion projects have increased its revenue capacity to $400 million, with expected adjusted EBITDA margins in the low to mid 30s.
  • Despite the investments, the company's guidance for the current fiscal year implies limited growth due to a shift in project types and the new facility not being fully operational yet.
  • However, don't let short-term fluctuations make you overlook the potential of Avid's new facility and its cash-generation capacity.

Female engineer preparing operating theatre light in factory clean room

Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

As its ticker indicates, Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is a biologic CDMO. The company produces drugs for pharmaceutical and biotech companies and also helps them in the development, quality control, and compliance of the drug. Avid has been performing

This article was written by

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
246 Followers
Focused on growth stocks, catalyst-driven picks, and value gems. My methodology is rooted in the core fundamentals of the business, placing a strong emphasis on its capacity to generate cash and endure challenging economic conditions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

AlphaMove profile picture
AlphaMove
Today, 5:39 AM
Comments (844)
Thank you for the article. Even if the far-future potential is decent, unfortunately dozens of biotech companies are still winding down their operations in this environment.
In addition, the large manufacturing plant now requires a larger staff and heavier costs to run moving forward, while revenue will struggle for a few more quarters until the overall biotech turnaround is real. The high short interest ratio near 11.5% is consensus that underperformance is more likely than not.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CDMO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDMO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CDMO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.