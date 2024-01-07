Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
46 Ideal 2024 Fortune And Barron's DiviDogs

Jan. 07, 2024 3:02 AM ETBAYRY, VOD, ING, MBGAF, HLAGF, BNPQY, ORAN, STLA, SCGLY, HSBC, AMKBY, ARZGY, ISNPY, CRARY, ENGIY, GLNCY, BMWYY, AMKAF, AMKBF
Summary

  • In December 2023 - January 2024, Barron’s/Fortune analysts-reporters combined to list three sets of stocks: (1) Top 100 of first-ever Euro Fortune 500; (2) 13 Inflation-Proof 2024 stocks; (3) Barron’s 10 Favorites for 2024.
  • Those three articles revealed 98 equities, with 84 paying dividends, and focused on every sector, except real estate.
  • The stocks ranged from 0.03% to 45.15% in annual yield and ranged -95.60% to 194.10% in one-year price target upsides per broker analysts.
  • Top-ten 2024 Top Fortune and Barron’s Dogs boasted net gains from 24.5% to 200.18%, per YCharts forward-looking data 1/2/24.
  • $5k invested in the January lowest-priced five of ten For/Bar Top 2024 Dogs showed 7.6% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks led the field by over three-quarters of a length in this special New Year pack.
Boxer Dog Standing on top of mountain peak.

edb3_16

Foreword

This article is based on three Fortune and Barron's articles, describing the top 100 of Euro Fortune 500, Inflation Proof, and Barron's Top stocks for 2024. The title and links to the articles follow:

Fortune 500 Europe (Top

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.01K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

