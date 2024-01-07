Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Top 2 Stocks For 2024 To Buy Before The Market Realizes It

Jan. 07, 2024
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The technology sector is experiencing a harsh dose of reality as late FOMO buyers suffered a pullback after rushing before the year ended.
  • Optimism among small speculators reached frothy levels in December, revisiting levels last seen in the pandemic bubble in 2021.
  • The tech sector seems slightly overvalued. Assessing opportunities in the sector is compounded by high interest rates, uncertainty in the timing of the Fed's cuts, and potential sector rotation.
  • I explain why I've selected these two stocks as my top picks for 2024. Investors looking to rotate their growth and tech stocks can consider these opportunities.
  • However, it's also essential to assess the picks with urgency, as the market could return with a vengeance if the sector rotation thesis continues playing out accordingly.
Sparkler Happy New Year 2024 with fireworks

kamisoka

The technology sector (XLK) reckoning has arrived as we started 2024's first trading week. What seemed like a nearly perfect December 2023 market outperformance has hit the late buyers hard. The retail FOMO fever hit a top in late December, as

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.21K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE, FSLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (7.44K)
YUP! I concur with two of your main themes:

1. Fade FOMO to avoid failure. The opposite of FOMO is OMOF, an acronym I created for "Oops....My Own Failure", if you fail to heed the admonition articulated clearly in this article.

2. Buy PFE. I recently increased my position in PFE by 35% at a price of $26.20, bringing it up into the Top 10 Holdings in our family's main portfolio of 28 stocks. I even doubled down on PFE in my 3 granddaughters' accounts.

I have no view on FSLR.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (8.87K)
@ndardick How about OOMF - Oh Oh My F*up.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (7.44K)
@thirdcamper My first permutation was quite similar, but I decided to clean it up a tad so as not to offend anyone. I would never do that intentionally!
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (8.87K)
@ndardick Can't count the times I've OOMF'ed.
