Turtle Creek Q3 2023 Manager Commentary

It appears that the market is finally realizing that the past 15 years of ultra-low interest rates has come to an end, with significant consequences for a variety of asset prices. The stock market, for example, gave back some of its year-to-date gains in the third quarter. Indeed, the S&P MidCap 400 index (MID:IND) has entered ‘correction’ territory with a decline of greater than 10% from its high at the end of July.1 We will discuss the implications of higher interest rates on our portfolios later in the commentary, but first, we want to talk about volatility.

In conversations with investors, we often hear something along the lines of: “I really like what you do. The only negative for me is that you are more volatile than the market.” Clearly, they have a perception that we decline more than the market. Because we are so dismissive of volatility as a risk metric, our response has always been to explain how volatility is irrelevant and that, in fact, we are able to take advantage of fluctuating share prices through our Continuous Portfolio Optimization to improve upon a buy and hold return. But the problem with that response is that we appear to be agreeing that Turtle Creek has more downside volatility. This simply isn’t true. In this quarterly commentary we will set the record straight: Turtle Creek has less downside volatility than the stock market.

There have been 299 months since Turtle Creek started almost 25 years ago. Of those 299 months, the Market1 rose in 184 of them and declined in 115. There are two categories of negative months: months where everyone notices that the Market has fallen – the most recent month of September is a good example – and months where the Market finishes in negative territory but not by all that much and it doesn’t really make headlines. While there is no perfect dividing line for the two categories, we selected a decline of 2.5%, which creates two roughly equal buckets: 54 months where the Market declined by more than 2.5% and 61 months where the Market declined by less than 2.5%.

Let’s first look at the ‘big down’ months. In those ugly months, the Market was down an average of 6.3% whereas Turtle Creek was down less, averaging 5.9%.2 We always tell investors that, when the Market sharply corrects, it’s quite likely that Turtle Creek’s unit price will decline along with it. And this is what has happened over the years. But to state it clearly for the record: Turtle Creek has averaged a lesser decline.

Average Monthly Returns during 54 Big Down Months1,2

Now let’s look at the modest down months where the Market declines less than 2.5%. In this category the average decline for the Market was negative 1.1%.

For the same months, Turtle Creek was up 0.2%, on average. The takeaway is that during nonheadline negative months for the Market, Turtle Creek didn’t just decline less, it actually increased.

Average Monthly Returns during 61 Modest Down Months1,2

So there you have it. In negative months we are less volatile, on average, and outperform the Market.

As an aside – the Market has declined greater than 2.5% in a single month 54 months out of 299. In other words, one month out of every six, the Market declines by a meaningful amount. This can be scary for the average investor – it’s no wonder that some people avoid the equity markets and instead earn lower returns in either fixed income or money markets. They are terrified of being down. But we have the temperament to take advantage of these traded price gyrations and earn outsized returns given our long term view.

In terms of upside volatility – the good kind of volatility if you will – Turtle Creek is superior: when stock markets go up, we have tended to go up more. We’ve yet to meet an investor who doesn’t find that attractive. When we look at the 184 positive months the Market has experienced over the last 25 years, we can see that the average increase for the Market was 3.2%. In comparison, Turtle Creek’s average increase for those same months was 4.2%. That difference of 100 basis points, compounded over such a large number of months, results in more than a sixfold betterment versus the Market. We think you would agree that upside volatility is a good thing.

Average Monthly Returns during 184 Up Months1,2

We have been using the term volatility colloquially – in a way we believe investors actually think: on average, am I down more or less than the market? But academics often describe volatility using a statistical measure of how much returns differ from the average. In this sense, Turtle Creek is bound to have higher volatility – returns that differ more from the average return – because we perform so well in up markets. But this purely statistical measure is pretty misleading and so we want to reiterate the point that we don’t think volatility, as a statistical measure, is something investors should be particularly concerned with.

It helps to step back and understand where the idea that ‘price volatility equals risk’ came from. In the previous century, economists realized that it wasn’t enough to look simply at investment returns – one also had to look at the risk that was taken to earn those returns. The problem is that, while it is easy enough to measure investment returns, it is devilishly difficult to measure risk. So, academics chose volatility of share prices to proxy risk. In addition to incorrectly capturing upside volatility as described above, this approach also incorrectly assumes that markets are perfect: that share prices immediately and accurately take in all new information about a company and that the price at every instance is correct. If that were true, then using volatility as a risk metric would make sense. But, as we have written about many times, this assumption is simply wrong. Robert Shiller, the renowned economist, has observed that moving from the observation that share prices are reacting so much to every new event, to the conclusion that, therefore, the market is getting it right “has no basis in logic, and is one of the most remarkable errors in the history of economic thought. It is remarkable in the immediacy of its economic error and in the sweep and implications of its conclusion.”

Instead of focusing on unit price changes, we encourage our investors to instead focus on the changes in our Portfolio Business Value.3 This is our calculation of the intrinsic value of the portfolio based on detailed, balanced, long term cash flow forecasts for each of our holdings. We believe this is a much more relevant measure in shorter time periods than our monthly unit price (net asset value) which is driven by the traded prices of our portfolio companies. To that end, we include the change in Portfolio Business Value in our monthly fact sheets.

We promised to outline the impact of higher interest rates on the valuation of our companies. In general, while it is a headwind, it is a pretty modest one. This is because, throughout the era of ultra low rates, we never assumed rates would stay so low forever. Our approach was to look at the history of interest rates in the modern era. From this, we concluded that the best assumption was an interest rate substantially higher (which turns out to be roughly in line with current levels).

Accordingly, we never reduced our discount rates (the interest rate we use to discount company future cash flows back to the present). If we had done so, our intrinsic values would have been artificially boosted by using lower discount rates over the past decade and now, those intrinsic values would be facing a headwind as we would be forced to raise our discount rates back up. Also, we only gave our companies the benefit of low borrowing costs for a few years, at which point we assumed reversion to our long term interest rate assumption.

By not changing discount rates over the years, and by using reasonable long term interest rate assumptions in our forecasts, the only impact on our valuations is over the next few years, and only for companies that have floating rate debt. In those instances, we have increased the rates they are paying on their current debt; but this is a modest headwind that has had a small impact on our Business Values.

In one respect, higher interest rates actually benefit the competitive position of many of our companies. As we have written about in the past, a majority of our portfolios are comprised of ‘platform’ companies: ones that are highly acquisitive. Typically, these companies compete with private equity buyout funds for acquisitions. With the rise in interest rates (particularly in the leveraged loan market), these public companies, with much lower leverage than that deployed by buyout funds, are in a strong position to complete attractive acquisitions that buyout funds would have to finance with prohibitively expensive debt that, in some circumstances, may simply be unavailable. As well, our companies will likely have interesting acquisition opportunities as private equity is faced with refinancing the debt of companies they purchased when interest rates were ultra low.

Turning to the current portfolios, the valuations of all our funds continues to be compelling. In TCEF, the price to 2024 earnings ratio is only 8.5 times, with significant earnings growth over the next five years of approximately 20% per annum. Or said another way, TCEF has a 12% earnings yield which should, over the next five years, grow to be a 30% earnings yield on the current unit price.

Quarterly Results

Unit price results:

During the quarter, the net asset value of the Turtle Creek Equity Fund (“TCEF”) declined 4.6%.4 This lagged the S&P MidCap 400 index which declined 2.2% (in Canadian dollars) and the S&P/TSX Completion index which declined 0.7%.1 We made one addition to the portfolio and one removal, to end the quarter with 30 holdings.5 67% of the portfolio was invested in U.S. companies and 33% in Canadian companies.

Turtle Creek Synthetic PE Fund (“TCSPEF”) declined 12.3%.4 We made two additions and two removals to the portfolio, to end the quarter with 25 holdings. 67% of the portfolio was invested in U.S. companies and 33% in Canadian companies.

Turtle Creek United States Equity Fund (“TCUS”) declined 8.8% during the quarter, more than a decline of 4.2% for the S&P MidCap 400 index (both in U.S. dollars).1,4 We made one addition, one removal and received shares in a company that was spun-out from an existing holding to end the quarter with 27 holdings.5

Turtle Creek Canadian Equity Fund (“TCCF”) declined 1.3% during the quarter, in line with a 0.7% decline in the S&P/TSX Completion index.1,4 We made no additions and two removals, to end the quarter with 22 holdings.5

Business Value results:

Changes in Portfolio Business Values during the quarter are shown below.3

TCEF SPEF TCUS (US$) TCCF Quarterly change in Portfolio Business Value 0% -2% -3% 0% Click to enlarge

