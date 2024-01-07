Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
InvenTrust Properties: A Fantastic REIT I Bet You Didn't Know About

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • InvenTrust Properties is a small-cap REIT with a market cap of $1.7 billion.
  • The company focuses on essential retail in high-growth Sunbelt markets, with 60% of its income coming from reliable tenants.
  • Despite challenges, InvenTrust has shown resilient growth in same-property net operating income and has a strong balance sheet, making it a compelling investment opportunity with strong upside.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT® on Alpha.

hand removing rare stone from a mine, chinese diamond digging

RHJ

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

First of all, we wish everyone a Happy New Year!

What better way to start the first month of a new year than by diving into a relatively young real estate investment

Brad Thomas
115.07K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

WSLegend
WSLegend
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (3.06K)
Yield is just to low!
I invest in REITs for the income, when I want growth, there are 1000’s of other stocks to choose from.
Matt4Coffee
Matt4Coffee
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (166)
Acquisition target by a larger REIT?
esavela
esavela
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (1.29K)
As usual, a fine, well researched piece an a virtually unknown (to me at least) company. I like that it's a growing small cap REIT. I am search for some more REIT representation in my portfolio and recently added $SLG at a 6.1% yield. However, regarding this one, it looks good but I think I will pass because of the lower dividend.
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (77.23K)
@esavela Thanks for reading and commenting. I will be launching a new service soon in which we will be screening for small cap REITs and other stocks. Have a great week and happy new year!
Philipsonh
Philipsonh
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (5.71K)
Looks good for growth investors but not so much for income investors such as myself. A 5% annual yield is the lowest I will own and my overall portfolio yield is 7%+. Thanks for article.
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (77.23K)
@Philipsonh That's why I'm overweight net lease and 10% in preferreds and and commercial mREITs. Thanks for reading and commenting.

Happy New Year!
m
moneymanag
Today, 8:13 AM
Comments (233)
Excellent small cap idea of which I was unaware. But for me in comparison with other small cap ideas outside the REIT space the valuation does not make it “compelling” as you describe it, that seems like an overstatement. But , thanks again and it will go on my list of stocks that I monitor.
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (11.14K)
@moneymanag Thank you for stopping by!
M
Marta83
Today, 7:58 AM
Comments (5)
I appreciate it. Thanks again
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (11.14K)
@Marta83 The pleasure is all ours!
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (77.23K)
@Marta83 Thanks for reading... I'm launching a new service soon in which we will be screening for small cap REITs and other stocks. In 2015-2020 our small cap portfolio generated annual returns of 35%. Happy New Year!
