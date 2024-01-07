Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Fuels: A Near-Term Uranium Producer With Rare Earths Ambitions

Summary

  • Energy Fuels is a near-term uranium producer and is already ramping up production to capitalize on the current uranium bull market.
  • The company holds a significant amount of uranium inventory and has an intelligent approach to contracting, focused on maintaining optionality to higher future prices.
  • Energy Fuels has the potential to become a leading producer of rare earth elements (REE) through its unique ability to process monazite and its acquisition of monazite-rich projects in Brazil and Australia.
  • The main drawbacks are that its uranium resource base is relatively small, the REE business will take years to fully ramp up and its profitability will depend on a recovery in REE prices.
Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) is the largest US-based uranium miner and a producer of advanced rare earth (REE) materials and vanadium. It should be noted that the vast majority of the primary uranium supply is located in Kazakhstan and Canada, making the United

Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework."I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 6:15 AM
Comments (29.53K)
IMO, it is important to differentiate miners from processors / enrichers. Both with respect to uranium and rare earths, Energy Fuels is a miner (and an important one at that). Strategically, we are invested at both ends of this spectrum, in $UUUU among other US uranium miners, and in $LEU as the country's only public uranium enricher at this point. The same is true for us in the rare earth space.
c
condormoney
Today, 5:24 AM
Comments (42)
The synergies of the IRA and their monopoly on extraction will demand feed from around the world. There is restructuring of loan requirements from the world bank in order to make the clean energy field thrive. Between government and private investment. The clean energy movement is set to explode. One has to think, will time period get its due in history in the likes or Standard oil or the national glory of the space race. There are multiple headwinds and going long may show rewards more accustomed to leveraged plays.
