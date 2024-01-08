XLU: A Flight To Safety And Yield As The Fed Gets Ready To Cut Rates

PM Images

Utilities aren't part of the artificial intelligence boom and certainly aren't making exciting headlines by today's standards. Utilities have been viewed as boring investments due to operating in a regulated industry that has limited competition. Utilities are essential as electricity powers our society, and utility companies have traditionally been considered safer investments because eliminating your electric bill is unlikely compared to cutting back on streaming or subscription services. Utilities become more popular when going into a turbulent market or when economists predict extended periods of uncertainty. I believe that utilities generally look enticing, while several Wall Street firms have S&P 500 targets of 4,800 or higher for 2024. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) is a play on safety and boring as it's comprised of 31 utilities and offers a 3.32% yield. I think we're going to encounter a rotation from big tech, and the broad market will be the driving force for a 2024 rally. Utilities could play a significant role as many have still been either flat or in the red over the past year while offering respectable yields with growing dividends. The XLU could be a flight to safety and yield for capital coming back into the markets, and it could be an exciting ETF in 2024.

Utilities could be enticing as a value play, and this could create a compelling case to buy the XLU

XLU's top-10 holdings have an average return of -7.25% over the past year. The XLU has significantly trailed the market as it returned -7.28% over the past year, while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) is up 23.34%, and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) climbed 51.67%. In 2023, the rally was fueled by big tech as the phase Magnificent Seven replaced the acronym FANG. The performance from Meta Platforms (META) appreciating by 177.26%, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) climbing 244.18%, and Tesla (TSLA) jumping 115.23% took the market on a round trip from bearish to bullish territory. There is always a possibility that tech will continue to drive the market higher, but eventually, the rest of the market will need to participate, and I think there is a compelling reason that the value trade will catch a bid in 2024, which would be bullish for utilities and the XLU in general.

Going into 2024, utilities sat out of the market rally as the XLU was down -7.28% over the past year, while SPY appreciated by 23.34% and the QQQ climbed 51.67%. The top-10 holdings of the XLU closely replicated its performance, as they have an average return of -7.25% over the past year. I looked through their earnings estimates and built the table below to see their current and forward P/E valuations while calculating how much growth analysts foresee through 2025 in these companies. The average utility in the XLU top ten holdings is trading at 17.67x earnings, based on what they are expected to earn for their 2023 fiscal years. As a collective, they are trading at 16.3x 2024 earnings and 15.14 2025 earnings. The average top-10 utility is expected to grow its EPS by $0.57 or 16.94% over the next 2 years.

The next thing I looked at is the dividend aspects of the Top-10 holdings. I focus on the dividend paid, payout ratio, 5-year growth rates, and the number of annualized dividend increases a company has conducted. I created another table below based on the top-10 holdings dividend metrics from the XLU. Even with PG&E Corporation paying a $0.01 dividend, the average dividend yield is 3.46% from XLU's top-10 holdings. The average payout ratio is 62.12%, with a 4.58% 5-year growth rate and 15.9 years of annualized dividend increase. If I exclude PCG, the remaining 9 positions would have an average yield of 3.84%, a 68.94% payout ratio with a 5.09% 5-year growth rate, and 17.67 years of annual dividend increases.

Utilities look to be attractive as XLU's top-10 holdings have significant double-digit EPS growth over the next 2 years, and trade for under 20x earnings based on their projected 2023 EPS while getting cheaper on a forward basis with an average 2025 forward P/E of 15.14x. Investors may look to go for value as tech has run hot over the past year, and 2024 could be the year when a broad market rally fuels a higher S&P rather than tech running wild again. Investors are also getting paid a respectable dividend with more than enough room in the payout ratios to keep annualized dividend increases flowing.

XLU could become a proxy for yield and modest growth as capital flows in from the sidelines

I think XLU looks interesting here. I can't time the markets, and when I look at the 5-year chart, the XLU looks as if it formed a bottom in October 2023. The XLU is still down -7.28% over the past year and is well off its 2022 highs when shares approached $80. The recent rebound looks as if it broke through an ongoing downward channel that was forming, and looking at the forward EPS projections of its underlying assets gives me confidence that an ongoing rally is sustainable in 2024.

XLU currently pays an annual dividend of $2.15, which is a 3.32% yield. XLU's dividend has a 4.02% 5-year growth rate, with 13 consecutive years of annualized increases. While a 3.32% yield may not be exciting today, it will start to look more attractive once the Fed pivots and the 13 years of dividend growth will add to its appeal. As the Fed cuts rates, the risk-free rate of return will decline, and an ETF focused on utilities will probably not look as boring to investors focused on generating income, considering they're getting an average dividend increase of 4.02%.

The last FOMC meeting of 2023 occurred on December 13, and Jerome Powell delivered commentary and future predictions that were more dovish than I had anticipated. All members of the Fed took an individual assessment as to what they felt would be the appropriate path going forward. The results indicated that the Fed Funds Rate was at 4.6 percent at the end of 2024, 3.6 percent at the end of 2025, and 2.9 percent at the end of 2026. Since the Fall months, the 12-month Treasury yield has fallen from 5.5% to 4.85%, while the 2-Year has fallen from around 5.25% to 4.39%, and the 10-year has declined from around 5% to 4.05%. Regardless of whether the Fed surprises the markets with one final 25 bps increase at the January meeting, the fact is that the Fed is at the end of its tightening cycle per Chairman Powell. He has already signaled that the sentiment is that roughly 3 rate cuts of 25 bps will occur at some point throughout 2024. The risk-free rate of return is only going to go lower over time once the pivot occurs.

Looking at the CME Group Fed Watch Tool, there is an overwhelming sentiment that the pivot will be larger than what Chairman Powell is indicating. There is a 20.4% chance that rates will be between 325 and 275 bps to close out 2024 and a 64.9% chance they will finish the year between 375 and 425 bps. According to the Investment Company Institute, $5.97 trillion is sitting on the sidelines in money market accounts. This doesn't include capital that was allocated to CD or treasury ladders. This is capital that can be moved at a moment's notice and isn't confined to maturity dates. The main thing to consider is maturity dates. Since the $5.97 trillion in money markets isn't locked up under terms, the yield it generates will fluctuate based on the Fed's actions as there is no long-dated protection. I think that when a Fed pivot actually occurs, capital is going to flow into the market, and it will fuel a broad market rally as investors look for underappreciated assets with growing earnings and strong dividend yields. Utilities are a sector that can benefit, and the XLU is a way to play the sector without individual stock exposure.

Conclusion

I am long utilities for 2024 and 2025 as I believe there will be a catch-up trade occurring in the first half of 2024. I am invested in several of XLU's top-10 holdings, as well as a few closed-end funds that are either utility-focused or largely weighted toward utilities. While I am not a shareholder in XLU, I think it's going to do well while being a flight to safety and yield for capital as it comes back into the market. Its top-10 holdings look undervalued, while XLU itself has a 3.32% dividend yield and 13 years of dividend growth. As utilities increase their dividends in 2024, I think capital will gravitate toward them, which should be bullish for XLU. Ultimately, I think 2024 will be a year where the broad market rallies rather than being pulled along by big tech, and if that occurs, the value/income trade could be bullish, and utilities are a vehicle for both.