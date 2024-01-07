Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coca-Cola: Why A Bullish Thesis Isn't Hard To Understand

Jan. 07, 2024 1:30 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO) StockXLP
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Coca-Cola stock hit peak pessimism in early October, falling to a 52-week low. The worst is likely over, as I gleaned aggressive dip-buying sentiments.
  • The company's long-term bullish thesis is supported by its solid fundamentals and resilience in challenging economic conditions.
  • Coca-Cola's growth strategy, partnerships with bottlers, and market leadership position it for continued success and potential uptrend.
  • I argue why KO remains attractively valued relative to its long-term averages. The market hasn't fully re-valued KO, possibly due to unjustified fears about the weight loss drugs.
  • My analysis suggests KO's long-term price action has regained its uptrend continuation bias, suggesting a breakout above its $64 resistance zone is already underway. Don't wait till then to buy more.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Coca-Cola plant. Coca-Cola manufactures Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dasani, and various Coke coffee products.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I upgraded my thesis on The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock in mid-September 2023, assessing it was reasonable to be more constructive after it fell from its April 2023 highs. However, I also cautioned investors that

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.22K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.