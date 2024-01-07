Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Danaos: Eagle Bulk Stake Pays Off Big Amid Merger With Star Bulk, Red Sea Blockade

Jan. 07, 2024 11:40 AM ETDanaos Corporation (DAC) Stock, EGLE Stock4 Comments
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Danaos' strategic investment in Eagle Bulk, initially met with skepticism, has proven highly profitable.
  • Eagle Bulk's merger with Star Bulk Carriers and a surge in dry bulk rates amid the Red Sea blockade have contributed to Danaos' share price rally.
  • Still, significant upside prospects remain from Danaos' core investment case alone.
Black cargo ship

InfinitumProdux

Note: Please be aware that I have previously discussed Danaos (NYSE:DAC) on multiple occasions, so consider piece this as a follow-up to my earlier writings about the company.

When Danaos' leadership made the strategic decision to invest in Eagle

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.73K Followers

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

a
amwohlman
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (249)
As a SBLK share holder I also like the merge. SBLK and EGLE are both quality shipping companies in my opinion. EGLE fleet really strengthens SBLK sub-cape size fleet. I've been evolved in shipping for 5-6 years and have never seen 1Q rates this high. Should set us up for a good year.
Sharepro profile picture
Sharepro
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (213)
Don't you think that there was also some luck when entering the dry bulk industry. At least nobody could foresee the rate hikes induced with the Red Sea problems. Also these rates won't last forever.
r
retbiotech1
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (1.61K)
The red sea issue is likely a short term impact on shipping costs
k
kurtbro
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (359)
NMM also made a great investment buying NM dry bulk fleet.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Trending Analysis

Trending News

