The Income Method For A Wealthy Retirement

Devrimb

Co-authored with Beyond Saving

I've always been intrigued by the psychology of investing. Today, I want to talk about biases. A bias is a strong tendency to act in a certain way or to interpret something in a certain way. Two people given the same information might come to different conclusions and therefore different actions. Is the glass half empty or half full? Your answer to that question will exhibit a bias.

With investing, every transaction involves two people making an opposite investment decision. One is buying, and the other is selling. One wants more of the stock, the other wants less.

When managing our portfolio, we want to make "the best" decisions. Which isn't really possible because none of us can see the future. However, we can try to at least make good decisions. Our efforts to make good decisions will be impacted by numerous biases that we have.

Let's look at seven biases that are very common among investors, and might be costing you money.

1. Anchoring Bias

"Anchoring" bias is a tendency to rely too heavily on the first piece of information you receive on a topic. We commonly see advertisements that take advantage of anchoring bias by showing a high price, anchoring our expectation of what the price is, but then offering a "sale".

In the market, this bias works in several ways.

An investor might have a good or bad perception of an investment based on a past experience. If we invested in a company and later sold at a loss, we might label it a "bad" investment and refuse to consider it in the future, even if conditions changed in a way that fixed whatever issues caused the prior underperformance. On the other hand, we might become particularly attached to a company that has provided a positive experience in the past. This could make us willing to overlook warning signs and poor current performance that seems so obvious to an external observer.

Of course, we do want to take the past into account. What we want to avoid is situations where our past experiences are clouding our assessment of the company currently.

2. Recency Bias

Where anchoring bias is putting too much weight on the first information we get about an investment, recency bias is putting too much weight on what happened recently.

Consider these two investments, here are their 5-year returns. Based on this information alone, which one would you buy and why?

Investment A:

Portfolio Visualizer

Investment B:

Portfolio Visualizer

A very large number of investors that I know would choose Investment A. Indeed, many of the investments I write about regularly have 5-year charts that look more like Investment B, and on most days I get some form of the question: "Why would anyone buy Investment B? Its 5-year chart is horrible and has underperformed Investment A."

What is Investment B? It is the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the same investment as Investment A. The only difference is two months. Investment A is SPY from January 2015 through January 2020. Investment B is SPY from March 2015 through March 2020. Two months difference led to a 45% lower CAGR.

Recency bias is so pervasive among investors because the very tools we use to measure what is a "good" or "bad" investment are inherently biased. A large change in price over the last month or two will have an outsized impact on the 1-year, 5-year, and sometimes even 10-year returns.

We tend to look at the most recent price, and believe that it is "right". I hear investors all the time proclaim that a certain investment decision was "good" or "bad" based on what the price is right now, without any analyses of value aside from the current trading price.

Another way that recency bias can impact us is making us believe that a stock is "cheap" just because it is down from recent highs, or believe that a stock is "expensive" because it is higher than recent lows. In both cases, we are making an assessment of the value of a stock based on recent trading prices, rather than any kind of attempt to identify the value of an investment to us.

As investors, we should always keep our eyes on the big picture. Avoid being influenced by short-term price movements.

3. Confirmation Bias

Confirmation bias is focusing on information that supports your existing beliefs. We are more prone to read opinions from people that we usually agree with. If we are bullish on a stock, we will more eagerly accept the arguments of others who are bullish, while dismissing the arguments of those who disagree without serious thought.

As investors, we should welcome arguments that are different than our own. We should do our best to seriously consider them, and question whether we might be wrong. It is, perhaps, one of the hardest things to do.

4. Exaggerated Expectation

A form of confirmation bias, exaggerated expectation is a tendency to expect that an extreme result is more likely than it really is. Like many biases, this is a bias that cuts two ways. When a stock price is falling, there will always be a chorus of investors insisting that it is likely to "go to zero", even when an assessment of the financials concludes that is very unlikely. On the other hand, more than one stock has seen its price fly to unreasonable highs, and many investors project future valuations that would be unlikely even with extreme outperformance. Remember "Meme" stocks?

We must have realistic expectations for our portfolios and our stocks if we are going to make sound investment decisions. Having an exaggerated expectation could cause us to sell at poor prices, fearing a downside that simply isn't likely to happen. Or it could cause us to overpay for an investment expecting an upside that could very well be impossible.

5. Apophenia

Apophenia is the tendency to perceive meaningful connections between unrelated things. The ability to identify patterns or draw cause-and-effect relationships has been the driver of many wonderful inventions. The first farmers perceived a connection between seeds, soil, and water to intentionally grow food, creating the cornerstones capable of supporting a society that doesn't need to go out foraging for food every day.

Yet, our ability to see and understand these connections can also lead us astray. Today, we understand that even the most entertaining "rain dance" isn't going to change the weather. But for those who did a dance and then it started raining the next day, it was an answer to their prayers.

In the markets, we often look for some "cause" of share prices moving this way or that. If share prices are moving up, we will find some news that can be construed as "good" and point to that. If share prices are moving down, we will find some news that can be construed as "bad" and blame that.

In reality, a share price is the result of thousands of different investors deciding to buy or sell for their own reasons which might or might not have anything at all to do with what is in the news. While there is certainly news that has a direct and immediate impact on share prices, the prices of all stocks move every minute the market is open and the vast majority of time for the vast majority of stocks, there is no particular news.

As investors, we need to sift through the noise and identify news that has a direct and persistent impact on the investments we hold. This means the type of news that will materially impact earnings and the potential upside or downside for the investment long term. We should avoid forcing random news items into an explanation for why stock prices are moving.

As long-term investors, we should remain focused only on relevant news, and avoid making buy or sell decisions based on news that doesn't impact the fundamentals.

6. Risk Aversion

Risk aversion is a bias towards avoiding risk, even if the result is negative. For example, someone who was involved in a car accident might fear driving in the future and refuse to do it. While this might be understandable given their experience, it is not terribly rational as their risk of getting in an accident in the future isn't any higher after the accident than it was before the accident. Suppose this person loses their job because they are unwilling to commute to it, their loss from not driving could be significant. Driving carefully is prudent, refusing to drive even with severe consequences is unhealthy.

While a stock market crash might be physically less painful than a car crash, it can have a psychological toll. Investors can go to extremes to avoid it, and experience underperformance as a result. Worse, in some cases, investors looking to eliminate risks that they have experienced might step right into risks they never thought of.

All investments carry risk. Every last one of them. The risks might be different, for example, with a US Treasury you have zero default risk for all practical purposes. However, you do have interest rate risk. The price varies, and when the Treasury matures, you will need to reinvest it at whatever rates are at maturity. You are taking on the risk that at maturity, you might not be able to reinvest at a similar rate.

Investors who focus solely on avoiding risk are often failing to consider whether the reward justifies the risk. Of course, if you don't need to take a risk, then avoiding it might be a great idea. If you need to drive to work, drive to work. If you want to avoid the risk of driving at 2 AM on New Year's Eve because you don't want to share the road with drunk drivers, that is a very prudent decision.

For all of your investments, you should strive to have a realistic view of the risks and rewards that the investment entails.

7. Action Bias

People have an innate desire to "do something". This action bias means that people will be biased towards doing something even if a more positive result can be achieved by doing nothing. In the investing world, people will often buy and sell just for the sake of doing something. Often, they would be better off doing nothing.

Doing nothing is the most important investment tactic to have in your tool belt. It is also one that is most common for investors to utterly fail to do. Instead of asking "What should I do?", first answer the question "Should I do anything?"

You should be able to walk away from your portfolio and live your life. Invest to live, don't live to invest.

Conclusion

No matter how aware of our own biases we might be, it is unrealistic to believe that we can avoid them. However, we can limit their impact. The best way to control your biases is to have a system.

The Income Method is a system of investing that I created to control my own biases. When you are focusing on the income your portfolio is producing, it filters out a lot of the noise introduced by share price movements.

Cash Flow Doesn't Lie

Whatever perceptions are anchored in about a particular investment, the cash flow from it (or lack thereof) does not lie. As much as prices move, recency bias is perhaps one of the most common biases I see exhibited on sites discussing investments, but income doesn't change as frequently. The share price might be bouncing all over the place, but the income from the investment will often be perfectly stable. The income you collect from your portfolio is the most objective measure of realized performance. It isn't an expected, theoretical, or predicted return, it is cash in your account. That cuts right through many biases that are caused by price movements which are frequently temporary.

Diversify Because You Won't Always Be Right

Diversifying is a great way to protect yourself from confirmation bias. I routinely recommend owning at least 42 different investments, and own a lot more than that myself. I know I'm going to be wrong sometimes, what I don't know is what I'm going to be wrong about. Do your best to avoid confirmation bias and avoid being wrong, but still diversify to protect yourself when you fail.

Set Goals And Measure Progress

I've often talked about setting goals and having an income goal is, in my opinion, the best way to objectively measure your results. You know what your income is, and you know what you want it to be. Once you have those two points, you can chart a path to get from one to the other. Determine how much risk you need to and are willing to take before you start evaluating companies. You can check your income frequently to make sure it is growing according to plan and that you have not fallen victim to exaggerated expectations.

Focusing on the income your portfolio is producing will also help you avoid apophenia. You don't need to worry if news impacts the price of shares, you only need to worry if the news increases the risk to your dividends.

For those who have a bias towards risk aversion, having a large stream of income flowing from investments has a way of bringing peace of mind. Focusing on that income stream will help you measure how much risk you need to take to achieve your goals, and when you can reduce risk. Many people who are trying out the Income Method for the first time are surprised at how much income they can get from preferred equity and bonds. They derisk their portfolios significantly by moving up the capital stack.

Always Be Buying

So many investors trade because they want to do something. I get it. I'm a busy person and I'm not one to sit still. The best part about being an income investor is always having a stream of income. Deposits are coming into my account numerous times every month. I don't need to sell anything, I can just take the dividends that are already planned to be reinvested and I get to buy something. Every month, I'm buying more shares, and my bias towards action is sated by the effort to find something to buy. A frequent question I get from people is "Should I DRIP my dividends or take them in cash and manually reinvest them?" It is a lifestyle choice. Do you want to walk away from your portfolio and check on it in six months? Then you should probably turn on the DRIP. Do you have an action bias with that itch to do something? Take the cash and when that urge hits go shopping for more income.

Take Control Of Your Retirement

You can't avoid biases because you are human, not some emotionless robot capable of perfectly balancing risk and reward. What you can do is be aware of what biases impact you the most, and develop an investment strategy that will prevent your biases from causing harm, or even direct them in a way that benefits you.

The Income Method is a strategy that has helped me address my biases.