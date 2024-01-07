Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In my never-ending search for capital efficiency in my portfolio, I have been leveraging my short-term, low risk bond holdings as collateral to gain exposure to equity indices like the S&P 500 (SPX) or the Russell 2000 (RTY).

Typically, every year, I will execute an options strategy known as a "Long Combo," which is the selling of a far out-of-the-money, or "OTM," put and the buying of a far OTM call that are the same price. This results in a net debit/credit of $0 and your broker asking only for collateral for the short put.

I use my short-term bond holdings in the 0-3 Month Treasury ETF (SGOV) to collateralize this trade. This year, it is expected to yield a little under 5%. Even if the Fed cuts the Fed Funds Rate down to 4.25% by the end of 2024, as I believe they will and wrote about here, this strategy will still net an average yield of 4.5% on the capital allocated to it.

When you execute this strategy, the payoff diagram looks like this. Note several things:

You profit when the stock exceeds the strike of your long call

You lose when the stock falls below the strike of your short put

Between these strikes, you stay at a net $0 profit/loss

If the stock stays within the two strikes until expiration, the trade ends at a net $0

You keep whatever yield was earned on your collateral during the length of the trade, as those short-term bonds still collect coupons every month

Figure 1 (Strike Money)

Underlying Instruments

Currently, I prefer to trade this strategy on the S&P 500 index options, but it could be done on an ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). I prefer using index options for two major reasons.

Index options are cash settled, meaning that you will not be assigned shares on the short put

Index options cannot be executed at will, so you have no early assignment risk

As for collateral: this could be held in any instrument, so long as your broker allows it. Make sure to consult your individual broker's margin requirements.

I choose short-term bonds because they carry very little risk. I wrote a column on SGOV specifically recently, which you can find here if you want to learn more about it.

The Trade

Currently, the trade looks like this if one were to execute it today:

Buy $35,000 worth of SGOV (~350 shares) as collateral

Sell-to-open x1 SPX 1/17/25 3500p for $45.00

Buy-to-open x1 SPX 1/17/25 5550c for $45.00

Figure 2 (OptionStrat)

Note that the trade ends with a net debit of $0 since the sale of the put pays for the call, and the margin impact is $35,000.

As always, when I discuss options, here is the trade for those that "speak Greek."

Figure 3 (OptionStrat)

Importantly, our exposure to SPX remains at 24 Delta, which will be important to know as the P/L of this strategy behaves more like long stock until much closer to expiration.

Here is a visual representation of that behavior. See how as the dates move on, the at-the-money or "ATM" strikes' P/L drops further and further until it hits 0.

Figure 4 (OptionStrat)

Asymmetric Risk & Reward

As also demonstrated in Figure 4, there is a discrepancy between the risk and reward for this position. This is what interests me so much about these kinds of options strategies, as they allow us to carve out a favorable risk profile.

Figure 5 (OptionStrat)

On the downside, the S&P 500 would have to lose 25% until we are officially starting to lose.

However, on the upside, the S&P 500 needs to gain 18% until we start to win the trade and profit.

This is the "hedged equity exposure" I mentioned in the title. If we hold the contracts for almost the full duration, we get equity exposure only on the extreme ends, but with a skew. That skew is our "edge" in this trade, as it means that probability favors us.

Figure 6 (OptionStrat)

In Figure 6, the blue curve represents probability of SPX reaching that strike by expiration based on current volatility.

There is a 4% expectation to lose to the downside, with a 96% probability of not dropping 25% in the next year.

Contrast this with the probability of reaching our call strike and profiting, which stands at 15%, with an 85% chance of not gaining 18% in the next year.

This means that we are 3.75x more likely to profit than we are to lose with this trade. We are exponentially more likely, if volatility stays the same, to end up with a net P/L of $0.

However, if volatility expands, we could see even greater odds in our favor.

If the VIX rises back to the levels we saw in April of this year, the odds change to a 10% chance of loss and a 25% chance of gain. The convexity of the payoff chart increases as volatility increases. Note the change in the probability curve. Now, our call strike is inside the standard deviation cutoff, while the put strike is still outside of it.

Figure 8 (OptionStrat)

Risks to the Trade

First off, there is absolutely a risk that the S&P 500 could fall 25% in a year. It's done it before, and it will likely do it again. When the S&P falls to that degree, it often does it very quickly.

That being said, there are very few years when the S&P locked in an annual loss in excess of 25%. These years are 1930, 1931, 1937, 1974, and 2008.

Figure 10 (MacroTrends)

Most likely, the trade will end in a year, with the S&P 500 somewhere between these two strikes. That is the very likely outcome, all else being equal.

If that is the case, then the trade will end with a net $0 P/L and you will keep the interest coupons generated by your collateral.

This is what my collateral was going to do anyway.

Using this strategy, I am able to generate returns if the index does particularly well and will only be subject to losses in extremely unlikely scenarios. This is part of the importance of having a low-risk collateral like short-term bonds.

Conclusion

Annually, I add hedged equity exposure on top of my low-risk bond holdings. To this end, I utilize a "long combo" strategy that allows us to have hedged exposure to the index, with a significantly higher probability to profit than lose.

The key points to consider when choosing this strategy are:

This is a "free-to-open trade," meaning you will not pay for the options contracts. They pay for each other, and you only need the collateral.

This trade is not a replacement for your core equity exposure

While there is a long time until expiration, expect the unexpected and prepare to manage this trade only if things go sour beyond 25% (e.g., GFC 2.0).

This comes with significant equity risk, and investors should evaluate their individual risk tolerance closely.

This strategy could also be executed on the ETF versions of the S&P 500 and come with significantly better liquidity if you use the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), but with the downside of potentially early assignment of shares.

Thanks for reading.