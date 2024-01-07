Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties: Time To Be Greedy And Load Up

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust stock has fallen over 70% in the past year due to concerns about management transparency, liquidity issues, and high debt-to-equity ratio.
  • MPW is one of the world's largest hospital real estate owners and operates in a market with strong growth potential.
  • Despite all risks, the current undervaluation of MPW, combined with high short interest and solid support from the 2009 crisis, makes it an appealing prospect for medium-term dip buyers.
  • I think it's time to be greedy when others are fearful and load up the truck. But proceed with caution and do your own due diligence before making an investment decision.
Greedy

snapphoto

My Thesis

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock fell 29% on January 5, 2024, and has fallen more than 70% overall in the past year, according to Seeking Alpha data. This was due to concerns about

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
3K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MPW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (19)

b
battered
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (1.04K)
Yea.. keep buying.. What you lose on each one you'll make up in volume :(
s
sjebens
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (160)
Awesome! Yet another article on MPW. Does anyone know an AI software company I can invest in that could sift through the SA articles on MPW and condense that material down so my computer doesn't choke on this every day...?
i
inner voice
Today, 9:46 AM
Comments (188)
odds favor at least a short term bounce as it held in the mid 3's most of the day after the big drop. I bought some more Friday.
p
peterallenby
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (100)
Current management rode a wave of ultra-low financing costs allowing them to overpay for numerous properties and line their pockets with bonuses based on volume of acquisitions. Powell's rate hikes have turned the model upside down leaving management grasping and gasping using deception and crap accounting tricks to try and assuage shareholders that "all is okay". Now that their ineptitude has been exposed, you truly want these charlatans to lead a recovery?! Short squeeze??! Let me know how that plays out for you in, oh, 12 months or so. Prospect and Priory are right on the heels of Steward going down the rat hole of greed so ably built by private equity sellers - There is a right price for this common and I suspect bondholders will set that price for the current common stock at ZERO.
J
JapeL
Today, 9:34 AM
Comments (1.36K)
@peterallenby By current management you mean the people who founded the company and have built and run it ever since? Plus, I wouldn’t call it inept to make oneself a multimillionaire.
c
creese
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (1.67K)
Time to be greedy but yet you do not own any shares. I would not buy MPW. I have been an owner of MPW on and off for a number of years. I used to be highly impressed with the management team and the hospital portfolio they accumulated. But when the current problems started to emerge I was highly disappointed in management’s transparency. This is the primary reason I would not buy. I can not feel assured that all the problems have been disclosed. The other issue is that I believe some of there transactions have been very inappropriate. Why are you lending to troubled tenants. Why are you dramatically increasing your risks?

To help themselves to get out of trouble they need to cut the dividend to zero. I occasionally invest in blowups like this but I will pass on this one. The possibility of bankruptcy is too great.
J
JunkJon
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (657)
No mention of debt maturities or debt covenants.
LuukWierenga profile picture
LuukWierenga
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (200)
@JunkJon To hard to calculate for most “analysts”
J
JunkJon
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (657)
@LuukWierenga Debt maturities are an easy one as it s in every filing. Debt covs are much harder but my point is that you can't claim to analyze a stressed company, which MPW is, without addressing these items that are critical to their solvency.
rebobd profile picture
rebobd
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (177)
Easy one to play with long calls. If you’re right the gains are significant and if not the loss of investment is diminimus compared to buying the shares. I’m in
M
Mister Jimmy
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments (695)
It’s been a steady drip of bad news from MPW management. Not another dollar until that changes. I’ll risk paying more before losing more, since it seems this will see $2.00 before $5.00.
grayhat profile picture
grayhat
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (1.73K)
Greedy?........Ballsy. Good luck. For the record, my recent is CAG.
s
storkdoc
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (284)
@grayhat more like foolhardy.
D
Derek Cheung
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (22)
Is Steward a company specific or industry wide problem? Why bad performance despite generally perceived stable demand?
65nCruisin profile picture
65nCruisin
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (489)
Author: Time to Load Up!
Also Author (in disclaimer): I don't actually own this POS

wtf?
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (4.02K)
proprietary Wall Street information

that doesn't understand

REITs, real estate (the bricks and mortar aren't the investment, the investment is the rental terms secured on those, they are very different things, the hospitals will stay the landlord may not), balance sheets (have a look at the refi cliff and bond yields and we will see just how much of the revolver is undrawn soon enough) and REIT accounting (FFO is not an appropriate measure of anything close to cashflow for MPW)

Apart from that fine

Oh and shorts will be covering on the dilutive equity raise, and failing that on C11

(Long from 2017 to 2021, then short and then short again, holding some bonds too)
J
Justin Jason Rolf
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (132)
@Will104 Short squeeze?
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (4.02K)
@Justin Jason Rolf

Longs been calling for the short squeeze for a long time

Why cover; it’ll be a positive carry soon enough
