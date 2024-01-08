Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tencent: More Powerful Than You Think

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.35K Followers

Summary

  • Despite concerns over Chinese government restrictions, Chinese companies like Tencent continue to generate significant cash flow.
  • Tencent's dominance extends beyond China, with its products and services being widely used internationally.
  • Tencent's business segments include gaming, social networks, advertising, video streaming, music, cloud services, and strategic investments.
Tencent Holdings Ltd. Chairman And CEO Ma Huateng Holds News Conference

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News

It has been three years that many investors have been avoiding Chinese companies regardless of their fundamentals. The continuous restrictions and sanctions imposed by the Chinese government have spread a strong feeling of distrust; perhaps too much.

The underlying thesis

This article was written by

Passionate about financial markets, I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about the economy in general and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TCEHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

A
Antia
Today, 9:04 AM
Comments (16)
Thank you for this article.
Do you think the Chinese government can restrict society in any way?
LonelyInvestor profile picture
LonelyInvestor
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (198)
Does Tencent have an AI presence?
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (346)
@LonelyInvestor It is one of the top tech companies in the world, so it is inevitable that it makes extensive use of AI in its operations.
M
Mike076
Today, 8:21 AM
Comments (513)
Thanks for the article. Started a position recently post drop. Big believer in the company.
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (346)
@Mike076 Thank you for your comment. It sounds like you picked the right time to invest in Tencent. This is a great company.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

