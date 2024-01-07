Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vertex Pharmaceuticals: A Full Pipeline

Sage Advisors
Summary

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals released data validating the efficacy and safety of their NaV1.8 inhibitor for chronic neuropathic pain.
  • VX-548 is a potential blockbuster for the treatment of pain and could bring in significant revenue.
  • Vertex is well positioned to become a diversified biotech company with significant growth prospects.

Mykola Sosiukin

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released key data validating the efficacy and safety of their NaV1.8 inhibitor for chronic neuropathic pain. They are on the cusp of unveiling the results of their pivotal trials in acute pain. Investors may wish

M.A. Science. I use my science background, the knowledge acquired while working for a major pharmaceutical company and access to scientists with domain specific knowledge to find the best opportunities in biotech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. I am not a financial advisor and this article does not constitute financial advice. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. All facts contained within should be independently verified. Investors should consult their own financial advisor and not rely on this article when making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 10:12 AM
Thanks for your article. I love your comprehensive and confident writing. I was wondering if you could offer any insight and make a comparison with LX-9211 which appears to be a potential competitor in DPN pain indication. The Phase 2a results were highly promising:

diabetesjournals.org/...

I also think that the study design for LX-9211 ( allowing patients in both arms to keep any existing pain medications) is very much aligned with the clinical reality. Most of these patients are not fully covered by the current options but wouldn’t discontinue any drug that helps them even a bit.
The LX-9211 has Fast Track designation by the FDA.
