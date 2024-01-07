Mykola Sosiukin

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released key data validating the efficacy and safety of their NaV1.8 inhibitor for chronic neuropathic pain. They are on the cusp of unveiling the results of their pivotal trials in acute pain. Investors may wish to monitor developments at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference where Vertex will present on January 8th. VX-548 is a potential blockbuster for the treatment of pain, which could bring in very significant revenue and have monopoly like status just as Vertex has in CF. Just a few years ago, analysts were quite skeptical of Vertex’s ability to both maintain their leadership in CF and develop medicines for other diseases. Since then, ABBV abandoned efforts to develop CF drugs and in early 2024, Vertex will release data on their newest CF medicine. Furthermore, Vertex has partnered with CRISPR Therapeutics and produced a revolutionary medicine-- Casgevy, a functional cure for patients with sickle cell disease. The pipeline is filled with other highly innovative medicines and is rapidly advancing. Vertex is now well positioned to become a diversified biotech company with very significant growth prospects.

Chronic Neuropathic Pain

VX-548 holds the potential to become a blockbuster. It is a non-opioid pain reliever which recently showed efficacy in a chronic pain indication. VX-548 is highly selective and exerts its impact by blocking the NaV1.8 sodium channel, one of three channels used to send pain signals. This target was developed based on the identification of a genetic defect where some people do not experience pain. Subsequently, Vertex embarked on the difficult path of developing medicines to block pain signaling in the peripheral nervous system without acting directly on the brain. A key product feature is thus that VX-548 should not pose the risk of patients becoming addicted.

Data was released from a multi-arm study that enrolled 192 patients suffering from diabetic peripheral neuropathy. This is a type of nerve pain which is chronic in nature and occurs in more than a third of diabetics. The study met the primary endpoint and showed a statistically significant reduction in pain from baseline in treated patients across all three tested doses of VX-548. For comparison, Lyrica, a standard of care drug which is generically available, was used in one arm of the study.

Patients received a low, mid or high-dose of VX-548 once daily in this dose ranging study. In the comparator arm, patients were dosed with 100 mg of Lyrica 3x/ per day. Patients self reported their pain on an 11 point scale. At week 12, reductions of 2.26, 2.11 and 2.18 points were observed at the high, mid and low doses vs 2.09 points for Lyrica. More than 30% of the VX-548 patients, as compared to just 22% of the Lyrica treated patients reported a 50% reduction in pain. Secondary endpoints also painted a solid efficacy picture.

While pain reductions appear similar, Lyrica is a drug with well-known limitations. A subset of patients do not seem to obtain pain relief and/or can not tolerate the doses required to obtain relief. Most physicians are aware of troubling side effects which are common and dose dependent. Patients in the Lyrica arm of this study experienced dizziness (9%) peripheral edema (6%) and weight gain (7%). As per the product insert, at high doses (600mg), 29% of treated patients experience dizziness and 16% experienced somnolence. At higher doses, weight gain is also is more common. Unfortunately, pain relief in many cases may require higher doses.

VX-548 appeared to perform well with most side effects reported as mild to moderate and no serious adverse events. Overall 14.5% in patients treated with VX-548 and 27.8% of patients treated with Lyrica reported an adverse event related to treatment.

Of particular note was a creatinine clearance decrease of 5.1% in VX-548 treated patients. However, Vertex reports that the drug is cleared through the liver rather the kidney. In addition, a study of VX-548 in patients with renal impairment was conducted and no notable safety concerns were identified.

Currently, there is an ongoing study to validate the efficacy and safety of VX-548 in patients with another common type of chronic pain, lumbosacral radiculopathy. This indication has no approved therapies and a patient population estimated to be 4 million in the US.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be releasing data from two pivotal studies in acute pain of approximately 1000 patients each. These studies are blinded, randomized controlled studies in patients who have undergone abdominoplasty or bunionectomy. They are identical in design to the phase 2 studies conducted in acute pain but will test only the high dose. Given the similar study design, the company hopes to replicate the positive results seen in phase 2. Data will be released in Q1 2024.

Superiority to placebo is the endpoint for investors to monitor as relevant to FDA. Additional data showing efficacy and safety compared to the opioid arm will also be released. Pain is often treated using multiple modalities, thus even if VX-548 fails to impress as monotherapy, it may still play a role when used with other medicines.

Data will also be released from an additional smaller study where patients are dosed for a longer time period to fulfill regulatory requirements for a broad label in moderate-to-severe acute pain. This can also permit a label for use in acute pain settings which are not post surgical and allow use beyond two days. Assuming positive data, an FDA approval in 2024 is possible.

Commercial Opportunity in Pain

Lyrica was marketed by Pfizer and approved in the early 2000’s. At peak, it generated branded sales in excess of $5B per year. Despite this large market, many of these prescriptions are written by a relatively small base of prescribers.

Acute pain, for which many prescriptions are generic opioids, represents a $4B market. According to Leerink analyst David Risinger who spoke to Barron’s, sales of VX-548 could top $5 billion a year and “the opportunity is wildly underestimated." GS analysts view the opportunity as significant as well.

Many pain medicine prescriptions are initiated post procedure. Recently the NOPAIN, Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation, was signed into law. This legislation mandates an additional payment for non-opioid prescriptions which should help remove the cost barrier of a branded drug. This comes as opioids get new safety warnings from FDA including for the risk of addiction, abuse and overdose.

The acute and chronic neuropathic pain market likely is a large market and the need for alternatives to opioids is real. Profit margins are likely to be high as VX-548 is a small molecule, which are generally not costly to manufacture.

Risks

Risk remains and there have been criticisms of the study design Vertex used in acute pain including insufficient dosing in the opioid arm. The concern may be that the study design masks that VX-548 is not sufficiently effective.

Phase 2 and phase 3 studies, even with identical protocols and endpoints, can have divergent results. In addition, many drugs that appeared promising in pain have shown disappointing results in late stage studies. This may in part be a function of the subjective nature of pain and the measure being self reported by patients.

More broadly, most of Vertex's pipeline involves ambitious programs and novel approaches and certainly this elevates risk relative to developing drugs which offer incremental improvements.

Finances

Vertex has a solid balance sheet with 13.6Bn in cash and has guided for 9.85 Bn in 2023 CF revenue. The significant cash position allows Vertex to acquire promising companies and generously fund R & D.

Conclusions

Vertex was put on the map due to its extraordinarily profitable CF franchise. They have remained the only player in that space. Vertex has proven itself to be much more than a one hit wonder which had a lucky break in CF. Rather, they have proven themselves to be adept at drug development and their success can at least partly be attributed to their unique approach.

First, Vertex has proven to be a company able to apply their scientific prowess to a variety of diseases while using whatever methods best fit the problem. In this respect, they are unique—a company not looking for a problem to solve with the technology they have, but rather a company willing to solve complex medical problems using any technology or modality that may work. This may be just one facet of Vertex’s “secret sauce.”

Another aspect of Vertex’s “secret sauce” appears to be their ability to identify high value acquisitions and recognize promising scientific endeavors. This is likely a reflection of the technical expertise they have in house. The CF and pain drugs both came from a small San Diego based company that Vertex acquired. The company was founded by a scientist who later won a Nobel prize. Using unique technology to rapidly screen molecules, they beat the odds and found multiple gems. This company, Aurora Biosciences, was acquired for a mere $592 million in stock. Some parts of the business were sold off. But, they retained their drug discovery, skilled scientists and the San Diego laboratories.

Vertex is also a skilled aggregator of scientific expertise and a good steward of capital. Rather than just buy assets developed by others, they buy companies or establish partnerships where they can supercharge progress.

For example, Vertex bought Semma Therapeutics from a Harvard Professor who redirected his professional life after his children were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. This acquisition brought expertise in manufacturing fully functional insulin producing cells at scale. Vertex then acquired a San Diego company which was a competitor, ViaCyte. This deal added devices to shield the cells from the immune system, novel gene-edited, immune-evasive cells and scientists who had experience thinking through the complexities of developing a functional cure for diabetes. These acquisitions were approximately $1.3 B combined. Yet, by bringing the scientific expertise together, they collected technologies that may allow them to evaluate multiple ways to provide a functional cure for millions of type 1 diabetics. It also places them front and center in a multi-billion dollar commercial opportunity.

This month investors saw a milestone— Casgevy was approved by FDA for the treatment of sickle cell disease. EU approval is expected in February of 2024. They received a favorable label (no black box warning) and priced it significantly less than a competitor. Patients now have the opportunity for a functional cure and Vertex will likely see revenue growth from this asset starting in 2024. While this treatment involves a complex, burdensome process which is not without medical risks and complexity for patients, some patients with severe disease may wish to embark upon a curative treatment regimen. Vertex will have to navigate uncharted waters to execute on delivering this unique treatment to patients. Based on the $2 m per patient price tag, it will likely bring some additional profit to Vertex’s bottom line in 2024.

However, VX-548 for pain may be the next true blockbuster for the company. There have been five positive studies (when including studies which used previous molecules Vertex developed such as VX-150) that validated the mechanism of action. At least in the near term, if successful, Vertex would not have competitive products from other companies with a similar profile.

Early in 2024, Vertex also plans to reveal whether they successfully developed a next generation CF medicine which is superior to their own. This may allow additional patients to be treated and lower their royalty burden.

Beyond that, Vertex has a loaded pipeline with early stage programs in AATD, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and a promising program aimed at developing a functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Investors have shifted from viewing Vertex as a company with a monopoly in CF to a real player in the drug development business. What has emerged is a company that is taking on the toughest technical and scientific problems and developing a diversified portfolio of medicines.

In past SA articles, when VRTX shares traded in the $200’s, I noted that investors did not fully appreciate the value of Vertex’s pipeline. Today, GS’s analysts have valued the CF portion of the business at approximately $325 per share. There is also significant cash. Given the share price now exceeds $400, the pipeline is being modestly valued. If the company sees success with their pain drug, billions in revenue in the years to come may make the current valuation quite reasonable.

Clinical failure is routine in drug development and Vertex will have its share of setbacks and disappointments such as their difficulties in AATD. Regardless, looking forward, in my view, if only half of Vertex’s pipeline succeeds, Vertex is well positioned for extraordinary growth over the next decade. Vertex has very much followed the old Merck mantra— focus on the medicines and the profits will take care of themselves. So far, this has worked well.