Main Street Capital Vs. CION Investment: Only One Is A Strong Buy

Jan. 07, 2024 11:00 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN), CION StockBIZD7 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MAIN is an established blue-chip BDC that many consider to be the industry's gold standard.
  • CION is a relative newcomer without much of a publicly traded track record to judge it by.
  • That being said, CION trades at a meaningful discount to MAIN and has a bit of a different focus in its investment portfolio.
  • We compare them side-by-side and offer our take on which one is a Strong Buy right now.
A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Main Street Capital (MAIN) and CION Investment Corporation (CION) are both high-yielding Business Development Companies (BIZD). MAIN, with its impressive track record of crushing both the broader BDC sector as well as

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
26.98K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CION either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

s
skeeter721
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (337)
Holding MAIN for years, never heard of CION before.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (12.64K)
@skeeter721 Sold a lot of MAIN this week at a big gain as it is very close to the high, but put it back on my watch list to add to what I have left when it drops (if it drops) lol
T
Triton240
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (490)
@Samuel Smith Good article, thorough comparison of MAIN and CION. As a retiree quality of positions is of paramount importance. Credit ratings, track record and stability are tremendously important. CION doesn't have the track record and will have to prove itself over time. Until it does it's a NO for me!

In the BDC space I am long ARCC (4.3%), MAIN (2.8%) & OBDC (0.9%). None are considered core positions and will be either trimmed or eliminated when conditions or pricing warrant that.
AFAHM profile picture
AFAHM
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (872)
Are there any standards for calculating NAV, or is it just a nebulous number provided by each BDC?
Jill5904 profile picture
Jill5904
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (3.07K)
Thanks for the article! I agree that CION currently is better value for sure. Although MAIN is a stellar BDC, I like a good discount like CION offers.
I have had Main for years at cb a little under $25.50. Have debated many times about trimming but never have, as my yield is good on it.
I have CION from about $9.30 and my cb is around $10.15 now, so really happy with CION also. I was adding more as it flew under the radar, but now after a few articles have come out, the cat is out of the bag. Oh well!
GLTA!
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 11:28 AM
Comments (2.58K)
Main has a fixed to floating ratio of 70%/30% plus 40% equity mix. what is CION's mix ratio? Never mind I found it. CION has 81.2% floating mix.
Smarty_Pants profile picture
Smarty_Pants
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (4.6K)
Thanks for the write up. It has been very helpful.

I have CION on my short list for buying as I am beginning to trim positions with significant gains to reallocate to holdings with better valuations (and higher yields).
