Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kinder Morgan: Solid Income Play But Not Exciting Enough For Me (Downgrade)

Jan. 08, 2024 1:30 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) StockNG1:COM, NEP
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kinder Morgan stock has outperformed my expectations since my Buy rating in 2022, outperforming KMI's 1Y total return. Hence, entry levels matter for total return investors.
  • The recent revival in natural gas futures has boosted buying sentiments for KMI. I believe the worst hammering in KMI is likely over.
  • Kinder Morgan's business model, sustainability, and low distributable cash flow payout ratio make it a stable investment with the potential for dividend growth.
  • Income investors will likely find little to complain about, with its forward dividend yield still above 6%. However, you must carefully consider the risk/reward profile of KMI's entry levels to outperform potentially.
  • With that in mind, I argue why the current levels aren't exciting enough to maintain my Buy rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

onurdongel

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is one of the leading natural gas infrastructure companies in the US that has recovered remarkably on a total return basis since my update in October 2022. Accordingly, I urged income investors to consider KMI's

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.25K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (17.98K)
I owned KMI & KMR for 18 years.
Glad to be out.
NEVER will own again.
Horrible LT performance and management.
Buyer beware; and low return ESG investments.
Lots of other energy and NG stocks are so much better.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.