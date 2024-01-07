Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
P10: I Expect Shares To Double Over The Next 3 Years

Jan. 07, 2024
Weighing Machine
Summary

  • P10 shares have underperformed the market due to a slowdown in organic growth, decline in EBITDA margins, and lack of acquisitions.
  • P10's stability of revenue and free cash flow, niche focus on small and mid-market private equity, and an improved outlook for private equity fundraising make the company an attractive business.
  • P10 shares trade at less than 11x my estimate of current free cash flow and I believe shares can double looking out three years.

Group Asian business people put their hands together, handshaking Unity mutually beneficial business relationship. finance Economic graph on the table. Teamwork concept

Dekdoyjaidee

P10 (NYSE:PX) shares have meaningfully underperformed the broader market over the past year, falling 18% while the Russell 2000 small cap index (IWM) has increased 11%. Weakness in the stock is attributable to:

  • Slowdown in organic growth in

This article was written by

Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own APO.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

brocktune profile picture
brocktune
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (1.07K)
I own a stable of AM’s (by weighting ~10.5% of portfolio): BX, PAX, MS, BAM, MFC, OWL. And I’ve never heard of P10: PX.

But scraping down against 52 wk lows is often the best time to get acquainted with a stock. Looking into this now and may just have shares in this very soon.

Thank you for the heads up and informative article.
Charlie's Munger profile picture
Charlie's Munger
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (11.49K)
What about ELLH
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (2.26K)
Just became aware of PX and am starting to do some due diligence. I hope that management compensation will be closely aligned with investor returns. Thanks for the article, the sentiment for P10 is certainly very poor at this time.
