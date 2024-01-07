Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: It's Over - Week Starting 8th January (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
13.06K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 reached 4793 as dovish optimism reached extreme levels.
  • However, dovish bets are now being unwound and there is technical evidence the 4103-4793 rally is over.
  • This should lead to a large retrace followed by another "leg" up. This article looks at the next probable moves for the S&P 500 and provides actionable ideas.

technical financial graph on technology abstract background

monsitj

The S&P 500 (SPY) made a 16.8% rally in just forty two sessions into the 27th December high. Amongst the euphoria and holiday cheer dovish expectations got excessive - according to the CME Fedwatch tool markets assigned

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
13.06K Followers
Andrew McElroy has been an independent trader since 2009. He is Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade and author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.'  Andrew has developed a unique system of technical analysis which is combined with an understanding of market drivers to make high probability calls on market direction and reversal points.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
AllStreets
Today, 4:28 PM
Comments (2.8K)
Interesting analysis. I note that the $NYSI Index (NYSE Summation Index) finally reversed to a downward slope after going straight up in November and December. The market should continue down for quite some time until this index gets at least to oversold, but usually the slope will need to turn to upward from oversold before a good rally. I also note that most broad and sector indices hit bullish percent highs in the 85-90% range (i.e. 85-90% of stocks above their 50-day moving averages) at the top, and that's pretty indicative of a major top. A big swing back up in the indices is likely not going to happen until the Bullish Percent indices get back down to at least the 20-30% areas, but there certainly can be short term rallies the meantime, but not likely to new highs. Also looking bearish are daily and weekly rsi's and stochastics. TLT and IEF also have negative short term and weekly technical indicators, but the monthly oscillators are barely off the mat. One concern I have is that this short term correction is going to establish some noticeable downward momentum, and even if the support zones hold, if the descent is gradual there will have been built more overhead resistance. If the economic statistics start coming in negative, the last two years might have just built an overhead base for a crash.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.