Moderna's Flu/COVID Vaccine Prospects Are Undervalued By The Market

Summary

  • Moderna's mRNA-1083 vaccine, targeting COVID-19 and flu, in Phase 3, reflects innovation in combination vaccinations.
  • Despite recent financial losses, Moderna maintains strong liquidity with $12.8 billion in cash and investments; however, faces operational cost challenges.
  • Market sentiment is mixed with underperformance in stock and high institutional ownership, amidst competition from Pfizer's similar vaccine.
  • Investment recommendation: Strong Buy for Moderna, considering its promising pipeline and mRNA-1083's potential, despite Pfizer's competition and financial headwinds.

Senior man at home suffering with cold or flu virus. Shot of a senior man blowing his nose with a tissue at home.

Jelena Stanojkovic/iStock via Getty Images

Delving into Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) trajectory, my earlier analysis shed light on its eclectic project range. This spectrum spans from oncology to infectious diseases, with notable breakthroughs in RSV and flu

As an RN with a BSN and an MBA student, I bring a unique blend of healthcare and business acumen to biotech and tech investment analysis. My strategies, influenced by concepts from "Superforecasting" and "Antifragile," focus on probabilistic forecasting and market resilience. My work, extending beyond biotech to broader tech trends, aims to provide deep, insightful analysis in these evolving industries. My role at Seeking Alpha centers on unveiling complex investment opportunities, leveraging my continuous learning in healthcare and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article aims to offer informational content and is not meant to be a comprehensive analysis of the company. It should not be interpreted as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. The predictions and opinions expressed herein about clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are those of the author and are rooted in probabilities rather than certainties. While efforts are made to ensure the accuracy of the information, there might be inadvertent errors. Therefore, readers are encouraged to independently verify the information. Investing in biotech comes with inherent volatility, risk, and speculation. Before making any investment decisions, readers should undertake their own research and evaluate their financial position. The author disclaims any liability for financial losses stemming from the use or reliance on the content of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

p
piano-memo
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (372)
Nobody will inject anything from Moderna after Covid and all the side effects
a
ar4ky
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (50)
You do realize that Moderna is fighting a losing battle in court to defend their use of unlicensed LNP IP by Arbutus/Genevant? I would say that this supply chain risk has major implications on their business and will limit the stock price until a court decision is made.
t
tennvol_30736
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (7.46K)
The Republican Party tells us Covid19 vaccines don't work and only 18% are up to date vaccinated. They're going to hand Biden the election. Death rates 1500 per week and rising.
D
DadRuss72
Today, 12:52 PM
Comments (1.26K)
@tennvol_30736
More people die from heart disease/obesity every year than Covid did at its peak (if you can believe all of the Covid deaths were actually Covid deaths). I’ve had it 4 times. 2 times tested positive. Last 2 didn’t bother taking a test but pretty sure I had it.
Here’s the best science at this time in history.

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/...
a
alexalekhine
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (4.83K)
Have you seen the current Covid vax uptake rate lately?

M9body trusts Moderna, Pfizer, or MRBA technology.

That's not bullish for their equities.
