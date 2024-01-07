jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here’s something about the auto major General Motors (NYSE:GM) to chew on. Its diluted earnings per share [EPS] have seen a compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 68% over the past five years. Yet, its share price is up by just 4.7% in this time. Even adding the dividends in, the total returns are up 12.2% (see chart below).

Price and Total Returns (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Right off the bat, then this indicates two aspects of the stock:

The market valuations are low. The trailing twelve months [TTM] price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at 5.06x, far lower than the median level for the consumer discretionary sector at 17.89x and even lower than its own five-year average of 9.04x. The dividend payout ratio is low too. The TTM ratio is at 6.2%, which is in no way comparable to the average of 29.3% over the past 10 years.

On the face of it, this is a great starting point. Not only does this indicate that the company’s share price is due for a rise, but its dividends are too. The question then is, will these gains come through for investors?

Leading auto sales

The company’s US sales for 2023 are certainly encouraging. It continues to be the leading automotive company, with a 0.3 percentage point increase in market share to 16.3% as sales grew by 14% during the year.

According to Marissa West, GM Senior Vice President and President of North America, industry sales are expected to remain strong this year as well. This is encouraging considering that there’s a likelihood of a slowdown in its big US market this year and the interest rates are still expected to stay relatively elevated.

Earnings risk following labour strikes

These figures also reduce the earnings risk for GM in the fourth quarter (Q4 2023), results for which will be out later this month. The risk follows industrial action which started on September 15 last year and went on for the entirety of October, impacting a third of the final quarter.

The company lost some USD 800 million in operating profit because of this in Q3 2023, resulting in a 7.9% YoY contraction in the figure instead of what would otherwise have been a 3.1% increase. The net income, too, declined by 7.3%.

With a longer strike period in Q4 2023, analysts now pencil in a significant 47.9% year-on-year (YoY) EPS decline for the quarter, trickling down from a 9.5% revenue contraction. Overall though, there’s consolation to be found in the fact that for 2023, the EPS is expected to decline by just 1% and revenues are expected to see over 7% increase.

The Cruise challenge

The company’s challenges about its self-driving venture Cruise are hard to ignore as well. The ride-hail service that was started in San Francisco at the start of 2022 was meant to expand to other cities as well. But it didn’t quite happen that way, starting with static sales for the first nine months of 2023 from the same period in 2022 (see table below).

Cruise, Financial Highlights (Source: General Motors)

But an accident involving a pedestrian in October last year put a serious question mark on the readiness of robotaxis. The company then recalled these cars and was banned by California’s authorities. Subsequently, GM has decided to pull its investments back from Cruise, which is reported by the Financial Times to be at about USD 700 million per quarter.

The developments also suggest that the company’s forecast of USD 80 billion in revenues from the venture by 2030, which is over 55% of the company’s total revenues in 2022, looks less likely. With Cruise barely registering as a contributor to GM's revenues for now, however, this is really tomorrow's problem.

Today's problem is more the sentimental impact it could have had on the stock price, as yet another challenge for the company after it was already facing labour issues.

Boosting the share price

However, the company does have a plan to boost its share price. In late November last year, it initiated a stock repurchase plan worth USD 10 billion to be completed by the end of 2024. It also increased the dividend by 33%, which will bump up the payouts starting in 2024.

Now, the company’s dividend history doesn’t inspire much confidence. Even setting aside 2020, during which it dramatically cut dividends by 75% and 2021 when it paid no dividends at all, the fact is that they stayed static even from 2017-2019. Even now, the dividend yield on cost from an investment in GM made 10 years ago is at a muted sub-1% (see chart below), which isn’t very different from the TTM dividend yield of 1%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, the latest dividend increase and the small payout ratio mentioned initially, indicate that more dividend improvements can be in store over time. This is especially as its EPS is expected to start inching up again this year.

What next?

For all that has gone wrong with GM in the past year, I like it as a stock right now. It certainly helps that it has put its labour challenges behind it, at least for now. It also helps that it has far more than Cruise driving it forward.

The latest sales figures show that its expanding market share and its optimism for this year’s growth is encouraging too. Despite setbacks to income in Q3 2023 and an even bigger pullback expected in Q4 2023, the full-year earnings could still be resilient.

With this year seen as one of growth for GM, despite concerns about consumer spending in the US market, its dividends can continue to expand. Its present market multiples sure indicate an upside to the stock. To go back to the original question, I do believe that there's a good chance that gains for investors can come through in 2024. In fact, if anything, 2023 has shown that the company can manage to thrive even in hard times. I'm going with a Buy rating on GM.