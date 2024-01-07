Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy: Down 25% - Is 2024 A Rebound Year For This Dividend Aristocrat?

Jan. 07, 2024 12:00 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) StockVPU, VNQ, MS10 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • NextEra Energy is a blue-chip utility stock that may have a strong year in 2024.
  • Volatility in the market has created an opportunity for NEE, which has underperformed but has upside potential.
  • NEE has a strong balance sheet, with manageable debt and ample liquidity, and its dividend is well-covered with potential for growth.
  • NextEra Energy's dividend is well-covered and is expected to grow 10% in 2024.
  • High interest rates suppressed the stock price in 2023 due to the business model heavily reliant on debt to fund growth, but if rates decline this year, NEE share price will likely reflect positively.

New 2024 year progress bar on digital lcd display with reflection.

amgun

Introduction

With 2023 in the past, many investors are probably wondering how the new year will shape up to be. Will we see a bull market? Or will 2024 be more of the same? I'm honestly looking forward to this year and think

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
2.88K Followers
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (4.31K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and follow for more updates on your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think of NEE. Are you buying this dip?
bale002 profile picture
bale002
Today, 1:18 PM
Comments (1.46K)
NEE is a solid company with a well-diversified platform of inputs to generate electricity. Personally I rely on an FPL nuclear power plant, no complaints.

I have a moderate position in NEE on which I sell both OTM calls and OTM puts (strangles). Those premiums in addition to dividends help pay the electric bill.

Stock prices of all heavily indebted business enterprises declined in 2023 in reaction to high policy rates.

My impression was that the NEE stock price particularly swooned in mid-2023 on the realization that so-called "clean" "green" "renewable" "sustainable" is not really clean, not really green, not really renewable, not really sustainable and, most importantly, not really sustainably profitable. In reality these token words merely refer to side-show alternatives among many possibilities now and going forward. To wit, in spite of foaming-at-the-mouth hysterical rhetoric, US oil production is at all-time highs.

The stock price has rebounded somewhat on _expectations_ of aggressive cuts to policy rates in 2024.

My gut feeling is that policy rate cuts in 2024 will not be as aggressive as market participants discounted after the most recent Fed meeting.

Bottom line, NEE is a hold, with some incremental buying on dips from current spot price levels. I have been able to buy some below $60, lowering my average buy price to just above the current spot price.

No complaints.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 1:24 PM
Comments (4.31K)
@bale002 thanks for stopping by. I agree rate cuts may not be as aggressive as some anticipate.
M
MaxEdison
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (322)
Haven’t even read the article yet. Was just doing more research on NEE this morning. Our investment targets seem to overlap quite a bit. 🤣
Okay, now I read. :)
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 1:24 PM
Comments (4.31K)
@MaxEdison 😂 thanks for stopping by as always.
dwtaylor1055 profile picture
dwtaylor1055
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (12)
I bought the dip before it really nose dived(upper 60s for me). Wish I had bought more but I spread the love through REITs in 2023. When interest rates rise, lots of discounts in utilities and reits.

NEE is a proven company with a good track record. Also I think the share price of NEE took a bigger hit due to NEP.

I’m long NEE. Fundamentally it is strong.
R
RWilliam
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (8.99K)
@dwtaylor1055 me too I’m at cost should’ve added lower. O well!
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (4.31K)
@dwtaylor1055 thanks for stopping by. We all go there lol. You were smart to spread the love to REITs. That’s where most of my capital went as well
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.