miriam-doerr/iStock via Getty Images

When all that pretty snow turns to ice, it takes only one slip to have a fall and 2024 has started off with the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) falling. We can easily see Demand falling and Supply increasing on the charts below and that is a formula for lower prices until they reverse. The question is when will Demand start increasing and Supply start dropping? We think that happens at $452 support or $460 if January earnings forecasts are good. If it does not bounce, than the market has a bigger problem, like a slowing economy, lower earnings forecasts, or a big change in leadership.

The SPY is falling because the market had a monster move up in the 4th quarter; it became extremely overbought and overvalued. Portfolio managers sell overvalued stocks so they can buy undervalued stocks. It is no surprise that they are selling stocks where they have enormous gains and too much risk in the size of their positions. This causes the regular cycle in the market of going from overbought to oversold. It is the same for individual stocks like Apple (AAPL). Some analysts are now downgrading AAPL and price is dropping because it is overvalued. AAPL is the ultimate, market-like stock and is in almost every portfolio. Because the position is so large, it may be trimmed.

The market is ignoring the wars in Gaza and the Ukraine. It is ignoring the threats by North Korea and China. Likewise it is ignoring the continued high interest rates by the Fed and is planning on the Fed dropping interest rates in 2024. The market is focused on the continued good economy, low unemployment, dropping inflation and strong consumer spending. However, the market looks ahead and when it sees the negatives taking over, it will go down. January earnings reports will indicate the future. So far it is only a slip on the ice. The failure of the Santa Rally may be just that.

As the market drops, we add the inverse SDS to our Model Portfolio because it goes up when the SPY goes down. Many investors sell calls on their stocks like AAPL when they see them going down or they buy puts on the SPY if the bull turns out to be a bear.

Here is the Point & Figure chart that clearly shows the price of the SPY falling to $467.92 and seems to be targeting $452-$456. Notice that the last rising column of Xs was stopped at $452 and that now becomes support for this pullback. (The P&F chart is famous for identifying support and resistance levels.) Here is another reason this chart is so popular because it would have kept you long from $412 to $476 with a long column of Xs rising to $476.

SPY drops from $476-480 to $467 targeting $452-456 (StockCharts.com)

NOTE: A break below $464 will start a column of Os going down targeting $452 support.

Looking into next week, the short term, 60-minute chart shows all the Supply readings taking price down. Notice that the downtrends in price are still in place. We will see if the January earnings reports will turn prices back up and turn Supply into Demand for another test of $480.

Here is the 60-minute chart looking for support and a bounce: