Intel: Time For A Sanity Check (Downgrade)

JR Research
Summary

  • Intel Corporation stock has experienced a significant recovery, outperforming its semiconductor peers since it bottomed out in May 2023.
  • Interestingly, Intel outperformed while it has yet to regain process leadership, displace Nvidia as the GPU leader, nor stem AMD's market share advances.
  • While Intel's industry outlook has improved, it didn't look like the case in May or June 2023. So why did INTC bottom then?
  • I had already presented that INTC reached peak pessimism as dip-buyers quietly accumulated. The market likely didn't want to show its hand so early, allowing momentum buyers to chase.
  • As a result, INTC is another potent reminder that stocks bottom out when you least expect it. If you want to know how to assess it, make studying price action/investor psychology a core tenet in your analysis.
San Jose International Airport Terminal Building

hapabapa

Should semiconductor investors and analysts be surprised by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stock's highly remarkable recovery, outperforming its semi peers (SOXX) (SMH) since INTC/SOXX bottomed out in late May 2023? One thing is for sure: I'm

JR Research
31.25K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Mojo_hk
Today, 9:20 AM
5 nodes in 4 years ahead of schedule. Gaudi 2 beats A100 on key MLPerf benchmarks. Gaudi 3 on track for summer. PPV looking great as Nvidia is gouging the market. Nvidia losing 25% of its market in China. Opportunity for Intel and AMD. Gaudi pipeline 2.5xed.AI moving to the edge for cost and latency reasons. Again advantages client where AMD and Intel have AI features. Israel writes Intel a 3.2 bln $ cheque. US chips act money will start rolling out. TSMC meanwhile has issues on 3nm and is desperately trying to pull in 2nm to not get lapped by Intel by more than a year but it's capital and margin attritive. Q4 forecast was clearly conservative and a beat is likely. Even BoFA bear analyst upgraded them to 50$. It was up 100%+ if you had it when 2023 started. Play this for a longer term and it will pay off big time. There is huge geo political and govt influence on key semi stocks. Anything can happen:

William Cohen
Today, 9:13 AM
Yes, the share price has gotten ahead of itself. When I look at the current valuation of INTC (as well as other semiconductor and tech companies), the share price to EPS multiple is way too high. I am not interested in paying for years of POTENTIAL future sales growth, which is priced-in at current share prices.

And therein lies my point. At CURRENT sales and earnings levels, we can all agree that the current share price for these companies does not make sense. Could these share prices increase further? Sure, they could, and perhaps sales/revenue will ultimately grow to support these current share prices, but I prefer not to overpay based upon hopes and dreams.
