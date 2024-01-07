courtneyk

Shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) have lagged the broader market but have nonetheless returned towards a 52-week high, though they remain substantially below their 2022 peak. While the company has a stellar balance sheet, it has been faced with macro headwinds and labor market churn slows. Even with a soft economic landing, this appears likely to continue in 2024, and consensus expectations appear too high. With an over 20x multiple, I view shares as expensive and a sell.

Robert Half is a leading talent solutions company, helping employers find candidate for their job openings. 76% of talent solutions revenue comes from the US with Europe accounting for about half of its international revenue. Robert Half generates 69% of revenue in talent solutions with 31% from its Protiviti business consulting unit, which is focused in IT, risk, and internal audit services. 72% of placements were in finance and accounting with the remainder split between administrative roles and technology jobs.

The more turnover there is in the jobs market, the better Robert Half can do as it earns fees every time it successfully places candidates into roles. As you can see below, the hiring frenzy following the COVID lockdowns was a boom for the company with revenue soaring over 40%. As the jobs market has begun to normalize with banks and tech firms retrenching, this boom has faded and revenue has fallen for three quarters. While the COVID downturn only lasted one year, during recessions Robert Half has seen revenue for about two years before bottoming. While we appear likely to avoid a recession, I am cautious about calling a near-term bottom in revenue.

Indeed on Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in November, job openings fell by just under 1%, continuing a string of declines. Openings are down about 3 million, or one-quarter from their peak. Fewer job openings mean less potential business for talent service firms. Even with this decline, openings remain quite high relative to pre-COVID levels.

Now, as noted, Robert Half’s business is focused in white collar jobs, if declines in openings are occurring primarily in manufacturing, for instance, this would not really impact its business. Official statistics on financial jobs are extremely volatile, but they are now down 30% from a year ago. This is sharper than the overall decline in job openings and the sector most relevant to Robert Half’s business.

Fewer job openings in the financial industry creates a smaller pool of potential for Robert Half to execute on. We also know that big banks cut headcount by 60,000 last year with some institutions like Citi (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) planning further layoffs in 2024. Particularly if net interest revenue has peaked, banks are more likely to be in cost-cutting mode than expansion mode, creating a difficult backdrop for the company.

Beyond this, in order to fill openings, there need to be candidates willing to move jobs. Taking a new job is somewhat risky—you do not know if the culture will be a good hit, and there is often a fear that during downturns, more recent hires are more likely to be laid off. As such, workers typically require a higher starting wage to move jobs. During the hiring frenzy in late 2021 and 2022, employers were aggressively paying up to lure talent, but this has faded as employers are no longer desperate for workers. The job switcher to job stayer wage growth differential peaked at 2.6% and has since returned to a more normal 1.1%

Lower job openings combined with less financial incentive to quit a job for a new are likely to keep labor market churn declining in 2024, even if we do not see a rise in unemployment (ie a soft landing). Slowing churn is a difficult environment for a company like Robert Half. That is why I am skeptical it can achieve consensus results in 2024. Analysts expect Robert Half to grow earnings by 2% next year while revenue is expected to be a bit above Q3’s annualized run-rate at $6.28 billion. I see risk of ongoing revenue declines, particularly because in Q4, revenue is expected to fall by 15% to $1.47 billion with earnings of about $0.82, based on management’s own guidance. These revenue declines are significantly impacting the bottom line.

In the company’s third quarter, services revenues were $1.56 billion down from $1.83 billion a year ago. As a result, earnings declined by over 40% to $0.90. Gross margins of 41% were down from 43% last year, given the loss of operating leverage and a less favorable pricing environment, given the dearth of business. Face with a lower top-line, management did bring down SG&A expense by 9.5%, but this was still a smaller decline than revenue.

Of its $270 million revenue decline from a year ago, $200 million came from contract talent solutions (down 18%) while Protiviti was down $30 million, just under 6%. Protiviti activity is less economically sensitive, but this decline is indicative of firms pulling back on discretionary expenses as they attempt to offset inflation and slowing demand. As you can see, the firm saw weaker margins across all of its units. Sequentially, management is guiding to 6% decline in revenue and a 10% decline in earnings, pointing to further margin pressure in Q4.

Robert Half’s US business was down by 18% while international was down by 4%. US comps have been more difficult than overseas because our job market recovered more aggressively in 2022 relative to the rest of the developed world. However, Europe has now pretty much caught up. As such, I am cautious that US revenue trends are likely to be a leading indicator of what we see in Europe with revenue trends overseas declining for longer into 2024-2025. While international is just one-quarter of revenue, its negative contribution will make it harder for RHI to turn the corner back into revenue growth.

In H2 2023, RH will generate about $3 billion in revenue. With job openings lower today than six months ago and wage growth moderating, I struggle to see the argument for a meaningful uptick in the business in 2024. Further while the Federal Reserve wants to avoid a sharp rise in unemployment (and appears to have done so), it does not want to see the labor-market overheat again. Continued moderation in openings, wages, and churn are consistent with its goal of 2% inflation and a “soft landing.” Absent the unique COVID-recession, these downturns in labor market activity tend to last about 2 years, and it is difficult to see this cycle being different, especially with financial firms still reducing headcount. At best, with some cost reduction, I would see RH maintaining its Q3 earnings run-rate or about $3.60 per share, about $0.30 below consensus.

Now on positive for RHI is that it has an impeccable balance sheet. The company carries $729 million of cash and no debt. As such, rather than paying interest expense, it earns interest income, which has tripled to $7 million thanks to higher interest rate. If we do see the Fed cut rates next year, this is likely to moderate somewhat. With its strong balance sheet, RH can return all free cash flow to shareholders. Year to date, it has generated $431 million in free cash flow this year, but this figure is $307 million when excluding working capital movements. It has completed$200 million of repurchases this year with a 2.6% share count reduction over the past year.

I would expect a similar pace of repurchases over the next twelve months, helping to reduce the share count by about 1.5-2%, and its 2.2% dividend yield is secure, and I would expect another increase next year.

Its very conservative balance sheet allows RHI to return capital to shareholders across macroeconomic environments. However, a combined capital return of ~4% is unattractive when combined with a 23-23.6x forward earnings multiple for a company likely to see further revenue declines and ongoing margin pressure, and my expectation for a decline is even with a soft landing achieved. If we see a recession, the decline would likely be more significant. With its capital-light model and stellar balance sheet, I can justify a multiple of perhaps 20x, or $72-75, representing 12% downside from current levels.

As greater scrutiny is applied to the 2024 outlook, I expect to see negative revisions to RHI that are likely to weigh on shares and reverse recent gains. As such, I recommend investors take advantage of the recent rally, sell RHI, and wait for a better opportunity, given the macro headwinds the firm faces.