Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Airlines' Pricing Resembles Pandemic Levels

Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
790 Followers

Summary

  • American Airlines stock price has stagnated, down over 50% since 2020 despite the company's rebounding operations.
  • The company has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in terms of revenue and demand for air travel.
  • The stock is currently undervalued with a forward P/E of 5.5x, providing a margin of safety for investors.

American Airlines Airbus A321 taking off from Los Angeles International Airport

Alvin Man

Introduction

Down over 50% since 2019, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock price has been in a downward spiral. While it has never truly rebounded in price since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the business is booming. So what is

This article was written by

Andrew Cournoyer profile picture
Andrew Cournoyer
790 Followers
Graduate from Plymouth State UniversityB.S. Business Admin./Minor EconomicsRetail Investor Long Term (5+ years) & Value Strategy

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.