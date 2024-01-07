Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

L3Harris Technologies: Unlocking Value In The Defense Industry

Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
151 Followers

Summary

  • L3Harris Technologies is poised to benefit from rising global defense spending and geopolitical tensions.
  • The company's Space and Airborne Systems segment is experiencing strong growth.
  • L3Harris is actively reducing debt, targeting organic growth and free cash flow, and is undervalued compared to its peers.
  • Despite risks like economic downturns and operational disruptions, LHX has upside potential from strong margins and international demand.

Sunrise flight

Egorych/E+ via Getty Images

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is well-positioned to benefit from increased global defense spending amid geopolitical tensions, shows strong growth in its Space and Airborne Systems segment, is reducing debt and targeting significant organic growth and free cash flow, and

This article was written by

Overlooked Opportunities profile picture
Overlooked Opportunities
151 Followers
I have professional experience in Corporate FP&A, Treasury, and Asset Management at a large U.S. bank and an MBA in finance. Using a fundamental-based investment approach, I aim to find companies that will outperform the market over a multi-year time horizon. My insights stem from research of financial statements, valuation analysis, industry tailwinds, and overlooked details in annual reports. Recommendations are for research purposes only and not investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LHX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

o
ocbearclaw
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (1.43K)
Great article.. Very informantive... I agree this stock is undervalued, especially compared to peers. The world is NOT getting safer, Defense spending will be steady eddy for more decades to come. Unless Russia, China, and Iran come to Jesus and decide to follow lives of peaceful coesistance withother nations.
B
Big_Bird
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (27)
LHX has been on my watch list for the past 3 years. Unfortunately they are struggling to make not so recent aquisitions produce the synergies that were promised. Consequently I am losing interest.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LHX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LHX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LHX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.