Hecla Mining: A Highly Leveraged Silver Miner.

Jan. 07, 2024 12:34 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL) Stock1 Comment
Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • If we have a recession in 2024, then risk-off assets, such as silver, will benefit in a big way.
  • Hecla is the number one silver miner in North America and a favorite of institutions.
  • Hecla Mining is a promising investment due to its leverage to higher silver prices and strong margins.
Silver bars 1000 grams pure Silver,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Silver,3d rendering

Oselote

Introduction

Most investors don’t see what is about to happen. The US economy and US government are over-leveraged. They have become strained to a breaking point. US government interest payments on the national debt have reached $1T and are not going down

This article was written by

Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
5.53K Followers

Owner of www.goldstockdata.com. Author of How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide With a Focus on Mining Stocks (available on Amazon). Expert on gold and silver mining stocks. A frequent guest on investment podcasts, with a large following on Twitter (currently 32K followers). Plus, my own Youtube channel. 

Website: https://www.goldstockdata.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonDurrett

Youtube: https://t.co/TKA05E3Gsr?amp=1


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Inflexion profile picture
Inflexion
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (942)
I agree it is an excellent proxy for silver and has weekly options to sell puts and calls on shares. Lucky Friday has been closed since late August due to a fire and was integral in their revenues. Q2 was 1.3m ounces of silver, about 34% of the overall output. If Keno Hill did not ramp up as expected it may not have been priced in enough so sub $4 could be possible if silver declines further or moves sideways until Feb 16 ER..
They do expect LF mine to reopen possibly this month.
